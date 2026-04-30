Neighborhood Roundup

Rugg Road to hold ‘reopening party’ for community on May 1

Rugg Road Paper Co. is welcoming the community to enjoy its new home at 130 Charles St. during a “reopening party” on Friday, May 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more on Rugg Road Paper Company, visit ruggroadpaper.com, call 617-742-0002, or email them at [email protected].

WECA hosts ‘Creative Visioning’ to address climate change on May 1

The public is invited to a creative and engaging student-led presentation that will provide valuable insights and practical strategies for navigating the challenges of climate change. This interactive event will take place Friday, May 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the HUB Causeway Meeting Room (50 Causeway St).

‘Creative Visioning/ stems from a collaboration between the West End Civic Association (WECA), UMass (Amherst) Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional Planning, and the Eliot School to address the immediate need to plan for and adapt to climate change and promote public awareness and action. The collaboration focuses on the involvement of the “next generation:” UMass and 6th grade students from the Eliot School, whose “creative visions” addressing resiliency issues will be featured at the event.

‘Rose Standish Nichols: Garden Architect’ museum tour set for May 6

The Nichols House Museum presents its ‘Rose Standish Nichols: Garden Architect’ museum tour on Wednesday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the Nichols House Museum, 55 Mount Vernon St.

One of the country’s earliest professional garden designers, Rose Standish Nichols created over 70 gardens. Working at the turn of the 20th Century, she aimed for ‘harmonious discord’ in her historically inspired designs. In addition to her work as a landscape architect, she authored three books on garden history, as well as numerous articles about landscapes and design. This special museum tour will focus entirely on Rose’s work as a designer.

Admission is $15 per member, or $20 each general admission.

Visit nicholshousemuseum.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Music from 17th Century South Germany to be performed May 8 at Goethe-Institut

Newton Baroque presents Music from 17th Century South Germany featuring Bertali, Schmelzer, Biber, and Capricornus on Friday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m., at Goethe-Institut, located at 170 Beacon St.

​Long before Mozart, Vienna was already an important musical center. This concert highlights musicians active in mid-17th-century Vienna. Their music is full of invention, wit, and charm, with a wide expressive range, at times sounding as if from another sphere, and at others like the music of a farmer’s fiddle.

Performing musicians include Susanna Ogata, violin; Laura Jeppesen, viola da gamba; and Andrus Madsen, harpsichord.

Tickets are available online at https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/music-from-17th-century-south-germany-bertali-schmelzer-biber-capricornus, or visit https://www.newtonbaroque.org/ for more information on the concert.

WECA meeting set for May 14 in West End Neighborhood Center

The next meeting of the West End Civic Association (WECA) will be held Thursday, May 14, at 6 p.m. in the West End Neighborhood Center on Thoreau Path.

This will be a Neighborhood Forum. WECA wants to hear residents’ thoughts about living in the West End. What do residents want for the neighborhood? What do residents love about living here and what are their gripes? What environmental obstacles do residents encounter in their day-to-day lives that could be addressed? And what do residents miss in their environment?

Join in the discussion to start building a vision for the West End of today and into the future.

West Enders have long learned that if the neighborhood, as a group, doesn’t plan for its future, someone else will, so they should be ready. Members of the WECA Zoning and Planning Committee are already at work on such a project, and some of them will facilitate the discussion.

All West End residents are welcome to attend.

Upcoming sessions sponsored by MGH’s Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting a few in-person educational and wellness sessions at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Awareness to Access: A Conversation on PrEP on Monday, May 11, from noon to 1 p.m.; Sound Therapy, Reiki, and Acupressure Open House Healing Event, (with two dates) on Tuesday, May 12, from 3:3o-5:30 p.m., as well as on Tuesday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Managing Your Medicines with Confidence on Wednesday, May 13, from 4-5 p.m.; Stroke Prevention Education for Patients, Families, and Caregivers on Wednesday, May 27, from noon to 1 p.m.; From Sprains to Gout: Making Sense of Joint Pain on Wednesday, May 27, from 4-5 p.m.; and Well-Being Series: The Heart–Mind Connection: Emotion, Intuition, and Coherence on Thursday, May 28, from noon to 1 p.m.

​All sessions are free. For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

​The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

​To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).