Accessory Dwelling Units showcase starts May 12

Special to the Times

We’re demonstrating what’s possible with the use of prefabricated construction in terms of providing cost, design, and quality predictability for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU).

The Housing Innovation Lab at the Mayor’s Office of Housing is staging a fully built ADU on City Hall Plaza from Tuesday, May 12 through Sunday, May 17.

If you’ve ever wished you could expand your home, this is an opportunity to see what is possible with an ADU. Learn more about what it takes to build an ADU, connect with experts, and get a feel for what just 500 square feet can offer your family.

Daily Info Sessions: Tuesday through Sunday at 12:00 PM, join us to learn more about permitting, financing, and building an ADU in Boston

ADU Resource Fair: On Saturday, May 16 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM, come speak with architects, builders, lenders, and housing organizations that specialize in ADUs! If you’ve got questions, this is the best place to bring them.

Background

While there’s strong policy support and resources for homeowners to build ADUs in Boston (as well as internal efforts to radically simplify the process to permit an ADU), unknowns about the cost and feasibility of designing, permitting, and constructing ADUs is hindering their potential to meaningfully add to Boston’s housing stock.

Our Hypothesis

We suspect that the ability for Boston homeowners to select an “off-the-shelf,” prefabricated model that meets Boston’s design, building, and permitting requirements would drastically reduce the unknown variables that can deter homeowners from even starting an ADU project.

The Showcase

Beginning on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, through Sunday, May 17, 2026, Boston’s City Hall will have its very own prefabricated ADU! Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the ADU between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on each day of the showcase, and at 12 p.m. each day, City staff will host a one-hour informational workshop about designing, financing, and permitting ADUs in the City of Boston.