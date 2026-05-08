West End Museum to offer upcoming programming 

The West End Museum will offer “Body Revealed, the Spirit Unbound: The Art of Hyman Bloom and the Music of Hovhaness and Sibelius” is then scheduled for May 10 at 3 p.m. Join The WEM at The HUB50 Community Room for a musical performance and lecture featuring the art of the West End’s Hyman Bloom alongside the music of his contemporaries Alan Hovhaness and Jean Sibelius. Together, these works invite reflection on the body as both material and vessel: a site of decay, transformation, and perhaps – spiritual continuity. This musical performance will be preceded by a short lecture from Vanessa Formato, Archivist at Mass Eye and Ear Institute’s museum and archives. Formato will be discussing the work of Bloom’s relationship to the larger history of anatomical art.

“Remnants of Urban Renewal Walking Tour” takes place May 16 at 11 a.m., kicking off outside the museum at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7. Get outside with former museum curator Duane Lucia during a one and a half hour walking tour exploring the few buildings that were not destroyed by urban renewal in the 1950s and ‘60s when more than 50-acres of tenement buildings occupied by roughly 7,000 residents that were demolished under the premise of ‘slum clearance’ in The West End. Those that remain represent an impressive lineage of early Boston architects and the legacy of the neighborhood that was turned to rubble.

Finally, WEM’s Boston Themed Trivia returns May 21 at 6 p.m. to The Pennyweight Hotel. Flex your local knowledge and enjoy tasty food and drinks. This event is not to be missed.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found online at: thewestendmuseum.org.