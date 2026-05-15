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Beacon Hill Nursery School celebrates 70th anniversary with annual gala

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Beacon Hill Nursery School celebrated its 70th anniversary with their annual gala on May 1, at The Newbury Hotel, bringing together incoming, current, and alumni families, faculty, staff, and friends of the school. The event featured dinner, dancing, and both silent and live auctions, with décor and programming inspired by a birthday extravaganza to celebrate the school’s long history. Guests enjoyed reconnecting with one another while celebrating seven decades of early childhood education at BHNS. 

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, donors, volunteers, and attendees, the event was a successful fundraiser in support of the school’s Annual Fund with priorities of financial aid, classroom materials, and teacher professional development.

Jenna and Josh Cohen bidding on their classroom tote bag.
Left to right, BHNS Teacher, Alexa Gross, BHNS Parents, Caroline Howe and Ben Clapp, BHNS Teacher, Molly Gorelick
BHNS Director of Development, Melissa Burton, introduced the all school art piece, Layers of Joy, in collaboration with Liz Roache and the BHNS children.
Brooke & Roger Owens bidding on art piece.
Attendees singing “Happy Birthday” to BHNS led by long-time BHNS music teacher, Carol Sullivan-Hanley, in honor of her own 70th birthday and retirement at the end of the school year.
BHNS Executive Director, Deb Sullivan, addressing attendees.
BHNS Alumni Parents from left to right: Janine Albert, Lynne Plavner, Heidi Dooley, Sarah Conde, Ashley Maagero Lee
Current Family, Alex & Danny Biega
Beacon Hill Nursery School celebrated its 70th anniversary with their annual gala on May 1. Shown are the auction co-chairs with their husbands, from left to right, Madeline Demoulas and Matthew Kelly, Katie and Aaron Norris, and Carolyn and Nick Margitza.
BHNS Board Chair, Heather Sigel, with husband, Shane Sigel.
Incoming parent, Sarah Mitchell, with Current Parent, Eileen Devor
Current family, Michelle Ma & Fred Zhang
Incoming Parents, from left to right: Matthew & Tiffany Deitch and Samara & Brendan Sysun.

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