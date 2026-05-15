Beacon Hill Nursery School celebrates 70th anniversary with annual gala

Beacon Hill Nursery School celebrated its 70th anniversary with their annual gala on May 1, at The Newbury Hotel, bringing together incoming, current, and alumni families, faculty, staff, and friends of the school. The event featured dinner, dancing, and both silent and live auctions, with décor and programming inspired by a birthday extravaganza to celebrate the school’s long history. Guests enjoyed reconnecting with one another while celebrating seven decades of early childhood education at BHNS.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, donors, volunteers, and attendees, the event was a successful fundraiser in support of the school’s Annual Fund with priorities of financial aid, classroom materials, and teacher professional development.