Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA Celebrates the 104th Annual Meeting and 29th Annual Beacon Award

The BHCA Annual Meeting and Election of Officers was held last Thursday at the Hampshire House. The large crowd enjoyed breakfast while sharing with friends and neighbors. The 2026-2027 board was elected and is comprised of Joshua Leffler, Chair; Colin Zick, President; Gretchen Novak, Treasurer; Jill Hauff, clerk; Meghan Awe, Hilary Bacon Gabrieli, Melanie Bertani, Tom Clemens, Courtney Colonese, Tim Cook, Russ Gaudreau, John Gulliver, Dan Hill, Kathy Judge, Katherine Kennedy, Renee Knilans, Michelle Lavers, Patrick Lee, Ali Ringenburg, Joe Selvaggi, Suzie Tapson, Gina Usechek, and Eve Waterfall.

Paul Catchlove, Beacon Hill resident and Senior Director at the Boston Consulting Group, gave an impactful keynote address reflecting on his varied career and asked all to identify one gift they’d been given, to identify one place in our community where it could help, and to commit to making a difference with that gift. You can find out more about Paul at linkedin.com/in/paulwcatchlove. See pages 8 and 9 for story and photos.

Upcoming Meetings and Events

Streets & Sidewalks Committee – Tuesday, June 2nd, 5:30pm via Zoom

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, June 5th, 8:30-9:30am, 74 Joy Street

Board of Directors – Monday, June 8th, 7pm

Summer Evening at Otis House – Thursday, June 11th, 6pm, 141 Cambridge Street

Become a BHCA member or renew your membership!

This is a great time to join the BHCA or renew your membership now that we are scheduling member activities for the summer and fall. Go to https://www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.html to sign up or renew today or call us at 617-227-1922!