BHAC Gives Final Approval for Ambitious Project Proposed for Charles and Cambridge Streets

By Dan Murphy

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission unanimously approved the last four remaining details of a design review application for an ambitious redevelopment project planned for the intersection of Charles and Cambridge streets, which is now home to CVS Pharmacy, during the commission’s monthly public hearing held virtually on Thursday, May 21.

The revised project proposes razing an existing-single story structure to make way for a five-story, mixed-use building, with a ‘stepped-back’ sixth-floor penthouse to conceal the enclosed mechanicals. The new building’s retail component, comprising one or two spaces, would be located mostly on Cambridge Street.

The commission unanimously approved a design review application for the project at its previous public hearing held virtually on April 16, save for the four items, which were denied without prejudice.

At the hearing, Ruthie Kuhlman, senior associate for RODE Architects, Inc., detailed the applicant’s proposed solutions respectively for the cornice; the soffit transition; signage; and lighting.

The motion to approve the remaining four unapproved application items as submitted was put forth by Chair Mark Kiefer and supported unanimously by himself, along with Vice Chair Arian Allen and Commissioner Ralph Jackson.

Chair Kiefer’s motion came with provisos, including that shop drawings for the proposed lighting be submitted to staff (Nicholas Armata) prior to construction commencing; that the applicant construct a mockup showing the proposed cladding materials, including soffit materials, to be approved on site by staff before construction; and that the signage have uniform treatment across all businesses, with consistent treatment (i.e. color, size), and applied lettering on all flat signs, regardless of the tenants ultimately selected to occupy the building.

“The last thing we want to have is incongruous signage,” said Chair Kiefer, suggesting instead that the applicant adopt a uniform signage plan similar to that found on a newly constructed building located at the corner of Newbury and Dartmouth streets in the Back Bay.

In another matter, the commission voted unanimously to support a motion, put forth by Vice Chair Allen, to approve as submitted a design review application for new awnings for an incoming Chase Bank branch at 250 Cambridge St. (The site, which now sits vacant, was previously home to a TD Bank branch, said the applicant.)

The four proposed awnings, with non-illuminated signage, would be black in color and adorned with the bank logo only on the valance (based on the feedback given by staff), with two awnings on the corner building facing Cambridge Street and the remaining two on Anderson Street.

Chair Kiefer noted while city code normally limit flat/belt signs to one per business, this is a rare exception, with a corner building that activates both of their respective streets. He pointed to both DeLuca’s Market on Charles Street and Beacon Hill Wine & Spirits Co., also on Charles Street, as both being existing businesses located within the Beacon Hill Historic District that “have multiple awnings with the business name.”

“The awnings are pretty understated, all things considered,” said Chair Kiefer, adding that the visual impact of the awning would likely be equivalent to or less than a belt-sign over window (which would be allowable under the Historic District’s guidelines).

Likewise, Councilor Jackson said, “I think the signs and the architecture go together. The Chase [logo] is so discreet, I’m not troubled by the repetition, or the scale.”

Additionally, Chair Kiefer noted that 250 Cambridge St. falls within an approximately 40-foot-wide swath running from Charles Circle to Bowdoin Street along Cambridge Street on the Beacon Hill side, which became part of the Beacon Hill Historic District with the passage of the district expansion in 2024.

On a design review application to replace the cladding on a rear storage ell at 48 Temple St., Chair Kiefer made an unanimously supported to motion to approve the first of three options proffered by Architect Frank McGuuire, which entails using a wood clapboard treatment.

Chair Kiefer’s motion came with provisos that the base of the structure, which directly abuts a small, city-owned park, be reduced in height and “prominence”; and that the paint color “meant to minimize the visual impact of the structure” be delegated to staff for final approval.

The commission also voted unanimously to support a motion, put forth by Vice Chair Allen, to approve as submitted a design review application for 24 Brimmer St. which entails the installation of new cast-iron fencing and railings at the garden and front entry.

The commission had previously approved the applicant’s original design review application for this work, which was ultimately found to be too cost prohibitive to implement, according to the applicant.

The new proposal uses an alternate design to the iron fence pickets, which are slightly different in design.

On a violation issued to 106 Cambridge St. for unapproved signage, the commission voted unanimously to support a motion, put forth by Chair Kiefer, to dismiss the violation while approving a design review application submitted for revised signage.

The proposed new signage would comprise a wood board adorned with hand-painted wood lettering, according to the applicant, with identical signs facing both Cambridge and Bowdoin streets.

Like the incoming Chase Bank branch at 250 Cambridge St., Chair Kiefer noted that 106 Cambridge St. was also located within the newly expanded area of the Beacon Hill Historic District.

And also like the incoming Chase Bank branch, 106 Cambridge St. (which was previously home to a Dunkin’ store) is another rare example of a corner building in the Historic District with two identical signs on their respective streets.

Chair Kiefer pointed to the Museum of African American History (MAAH), which has two identical signs facing both Smith Court and Joy Street, as having a similar existing condition within the Historic District.

This motion also included a proviso that the placement and other specifics for proposed gooseneck lighting to illuminate the signage, along with shop drawings, be delegated to staff for final approval.

While exterior lighting for signage in the Historic District is typically discouraged by the commission, Chair Kiefer noted that exceptions can sometimes be made for businesses that “benefit from their signs being illuminated,” especially business that operate after dark for substantial hours.

Chair Kiefer added, however, that the commission was also “trying to avoid what was there before, where the sign was internally illuminated.”

A review for a violation issued to 88 Mt. Vernon St. to ratify unapproved store signage also appeared on the agenda, but that matter ultimately wasn’t heard by the commission due to the applicant’s absence at the hearing.