Wu Announces the 2026 Open Streets Series Schedule

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the 2026 Open Streets Series, a car-free event series that transforms roadways into vibrant, pedestrian-only public spaces during the summer and fall. Now in its fifth year, Open Streets Boston will return to Allston-Brighton, Jamaica Plain, and Mattapan. In addition, the City will bring Open Streets to Corinth and Poplar Streets in Roslindale for the first time on October 18.

“The warmer months provide the perfect backdrop for our Open Streets season, opening up our urban infrastructure as a welcoming and exciting space where families can play safely, residents can connect, and local businesses can help bring the neighborhood experience to life,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m excited to welcome back this beloved tradition to our city.”

Open Streets allow local businesses to expand into the street and safely make space for music, games, bicycling, and community tabling in Boston’s neighborhoods, reflecting Mayor Wu’s vision of Boston as a home for everyone.

All events take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Parking is prohibited along the route from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This year’s Open Streets dates are as follows:

• Sunday, August 2, 2026 | Jamaica Plain

• Saturday, September 12, 2026 | Mattapan

• Sunday, October 4, 2026 | Allston-Brighton

• Sunday, October 18, 2026 | Roslindale

With ample space on the routes for activations and tables, the City encourages residents, organizations, and businesses from across Boston to participate in Open Streets Boston events.

“Open Streets brings so much life and joy to our neighborhoods each year. It creates meaningful connections between neighbors while supporting our local businesses in a truly special way,” said Community Engagement Chief Brianna Millor. “We’re excited to come together, dance, eat good food, and celebrate in our streets again soon.”

The annual Open Streets series started during the summer of 2022 with events in Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, and Roxbury. Once again, the City of Boston will work with contractor Shana Bryant, founder and owner of Manifested Events, an MBE-certified consulting firm, to execute all events.

“To date, Manifested Events has successfully hosted 19 Open Streets Boston events across the city. We look forward to returning for a fourth year,” said Shana Bryant, Founder of Manifested Events. “We will continue our work alongside city partners, small businesses, vendors, and community members who help make these family-friendly cultural events so impactful each year. Open Streets Boston has become not only a celebration of culture and community, but also an important economic boost for local businesses.”

Open Streets programming varies by neighborhood, but all events will feature food trucks, face painting, balloon animals, crafts, interactive games, photo installations, and exclusive performances.

“Dream Kid Spa is excited to return as a programming partner for the 2026 Open Streets season!” said Alafia Young, owner of Dream Kid Spa and long-time Open Streets participant. “We always tell our clients to follow their bubble and wherever it pops is where the magic is. We’re looking forward to connecting with families and the community at Open Streets events this year, and of course, welcoming everyone to our brick-and-mortar in Hyde Park as well.”

The annual Open Streets series is part of the City’s broader effort to create family-friendly, accessible, and free events for all residents. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up or learn how to get involved by visiting the Open Streets webpage. For programming and dates, see the Open Streets 2026 series.

Additionally, throughout the summer, a variety of city programs will engage community members and visitors, including the Summer Fitness Series, hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation department and Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), which offers a wide range of fitness classes across city parks, and the Block Party Grants, launched by the City to support residents, neighbors, and community groups who are interested in hosting block parties on their streets, fostering community and reflecting the spirit and diversity of Boston.

To learn more about summer programming and additional events, visit boston.gov/summer.