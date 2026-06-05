Beacon Hill Garden Club holds its Spring Soiree

Photos by Marianne Salza

The Beacon Hill Garden Club, founded in 1928, held its Annual Spring Soireé on May 20 in anticipation of its 97th Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill Annual Tour, held the following day. Attendees enjoyed cocktails in the King’s Chapel Parish House garden, and a sample of the tour. Proceeds from the Soireé benefit the organization’s education and conservation projects, urban landscape improvements, and grant program.

“The Beacon Hill Garden Club is grateful for our Soireé sponsors and for all the generous people who bought tickets to support our efforts to help the community with environmental conservation and civic improvement,” said Sandra Gilpatrick, President, Beacon Hill Garden Club. “Thank you for sharing our love for both horticulture and urban gardening.”