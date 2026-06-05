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Beacon Hill Garden Club holds its Spring Soiree

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Photos by Marianne Salza

The Beacon Hill Garden Club, founded in 1928, held its Annual Spring Soireé on May 20 in anticipation of its 97th Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill Annual Tour, held the following day. Attendees enjoyed cocktails in the King’s Chapel Parish House garden, and a sample of the tour. Proceeds from the Soireé benefit the organization’s education and conservation projects, urban landscape improvements, and grant program. 

“The Beacon Hill Garden Club is grateful for our Soireé sponsors and for all the generous people who bought tickets to support our efforts to help the community with environmental conservation and civic improvement,” said Sandra Gilpatrick, President, Beacon Hill Garden Club. “Thank you for sharing our love for both horticulture and urban gardening.”

Lisa Taffe, and her daughter, Weezy, in their 30 West Cedar Street three-tier, bluestone patio garden
The two-level granite and patterned brick hardscape at 3 West Cedar Street
The garden at 2 West Cedar Street serves as an extension to the 19th century brick townhouse’s kitchen
Miguel Rosales and John Corey
Gwendolyn and Chris Hale
Kaitlin Wright, Irene, Mary, and Madeline Demoulas enjoying cocktails in the garden
Kaitlin Wright, Irene, Mary, and Madeline Demoulas
Lillian Moses, with her rosé, toasting Steph Pennell, drinking Kar Royale
Sponsors, Bob and Laura Cousineau, or Upstairs/Downstairs, with Diane and Rob Ferree, of Ferree Group
Beth Campanella, Meg Lilly, Pam Jackson, and Deb Manus
Jamie Chavez and Maria Feher
Sarah Perry, Suzanne Eliastam, Sandra Gilpatrick, President, Beacon Hill Garden Club, and Katie Fagen
Cynthia Ingols, Steven Spitz, Sally Casper, Gary Borisy, Nancy Sinsabaugh, and Lynda Shubert
Attendees gathering at the King’s Chapel Parish House garden to celebrate the Beacon Hill Garden Club’s 97th Annual Hidden Garden Tours Soireé
Welcome volunteers: Ginger Lawrence, Lisa Ireland, Sandra Massey, and Kate Enroth
Sponsors, Patricia Schneider and Todd Eckler, of Fiduciary Trust Company
Jasmine Miller and Eliza Bailey

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