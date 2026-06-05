The Liberty Hotel kicks off summer Yappier Hour with ‘Dog Days of Summer’ party

Located at 215 Charles St. at the foot of Beacon Hill, The Liberty Hotel has officially kicked off the summer season by inviting guests and their four-legged friends to a “Dog Days of Summer” party on Wednesday, June 3. The event marked the seasonal return of the hotel’s popular Yappier Hour series.

The kickoff gathering brought guests and their dogs together in The Yard for a relaxed summer social experience. Attendees enjoyed several event highlights, including:

• Refreshing dog-friendly treats

• Curated pet vendors

• A live DJ set

The Yappier Hour series remains free and open to the public. Following the kickoff, gatherings continue every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., running through October, weather permitting.

The Liberty Hotel, an imaginative transformation of the historic 1851 Charles Street Jail, is located at 215 Charles Street in Boston.