BHCA Community Corner

BHCA 2026 Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. We are here for you to answer your questions and respond to your concerns. Your donations to the Annual Appeal ensure that we can continue this work to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood.

Please respond to our 2026 Annual Appeal by donating at bhcivic.org, or by check to 74 Joy Street, Boston MA 02114, or by scanning this QR code. Thank you!

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events:

Architecture Committee – Monday, June 15th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, July 1st, 6pm via Zoom

Streets & Sidewalks Committee – Tuesday, July 7th, 5:30pm via Zoom

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Save the Date for these BHCA Events:

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 26th

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 27th

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings or events.

Trash Problems

As this picture shows, residents have to do better in putting out their trash. Household trash must be bagged in heavy duty trash bags, NOT paper bags or white kitchen bags or plastic shopping bags. Recycling must be in clear blue recycling bags or in a recycling bin. This picture was recently taken on Phillips Street.

Our Streets & Sidewalks Committee is working to find solutions to trash and dog waste disposal problems. If you have ideas and would like to join our committee, contact our office at [email protected].

Let’s all work together to keep our streets and sidewalks clean and free of trash and litter. We need everyone’s help!