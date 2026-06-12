June programming at The West End Museum continues 

The West End Museum celebrates Pride and learn about the LGBTQIA+ history of the neighborhood at the Queer History West End Exhibition Opening on June 17 at 6 p.m. This exhibition was made in partnership with Queer History Boston and is exclusively sponsored by Massachusetts 250th and Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

On June 19 at 5 p.m., The West End Museum’s Scotland Versus Morocco Watch Party will take place at The Pennyweight Hotel. This event is hosted by founder of Boston Sports Tours, Kathryn Harris. Enjoy delicious food and drink while taking part in Boston’s World Cup festivities. The bar opens at 5 p.m., the game starts at 6 p.m., and Kathryn Harris will be filling commercial breaks with local sports trivia and other fun facts!

On June 20 at 11 a.m ., former West End Museum curator Duane Lucia’s Bulfinch Triangle Walking Tour is back by popular demand. Enjoy the beautiful June weather and learn all about the curious and storied streets of The Bulfinch Triangle during this 1.5 hour event. The tour begins at The West End Museum.

On June 26 at 6:30 p.m., WEM is partnering with Dorchester Brewing to throw Queer History West End Pride Party. This free party celebrates Boston’s Queer past and present as part of the museum’s special exhibition, ‘Queer History West End.’ Support a fantastic local brewery, learn about local Queer history, and have tons of fun. WEM extends its thanks to generous host, Dorchester Brewing, exhibition collaborator Queer History Boston, and exclusive sponsors Massachusetts 250th and Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found online at: www.westendmuseum.org/programs