Scotland’s Tartan Army Leaves its Mark on City following World Cup Visit

The John Glover statue on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

D. Murphy Photos

The George Washington statue in the Public Garden.

The Tartan Army descended upon Boston as Scotland made its first Word Cup appearance in 30 years on June 14, at Boston Stadium in Foxboro, where the team went on to defeat Haiti, 1-0. Scotland played a second World Cup game on June 19 at Boston Stadium, this time falling to Morocco, 0-1.

While Scotland subsequently departed the area for a scheduled June 24 game against Brazil in Miami, Fla., a remaining vestige from the Scotland fans’ memorable visit to the city were the orange traffic cones that were left topping a number of statues.

These odd adornments pay tribute to a prankster tradition of crowning the equestrian statue of the Duke of Wellington in Glasgow, Scotland, with a traffic cone, which reportedly dates back to the 1980s.