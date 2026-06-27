News Seasonal Public Restroom on Common Boast Decorative Mural by Special to the Times • June 27, 2026 • 0 Comments The seasonal public restroom trailer, located a short distance from the entrance to Boston Common at Charles and Beacon streets, features ‘Bright City Symphony,’ a decorative graphic treatment showcasing a vivid city skyline by Dorchester teen artist Sinai Phillips-Thompson, who works with the local nonprofit, Artists for Humanity.The ADA-accessible public restrooms, provided by the Friends of the Public Garden in partnership with Meet Boston, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, and the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through the fall. Security will be on site during operating hours.For the fifth consecutive season, the Friends have partnered with local artists to create a distinctive exterior design for the temporary restroom facility, enhancing the visitor experience while complementing the more than 42 works of public art located throughout Boston Common, the Public Garden, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.