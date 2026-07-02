News Beacon Hill Cleaners To Reopen This Month by Special to the Times • July 2, 2026 • 0 Comments D. Murphy PhotoAfter a lengthy closure due to structural issues stemming from constructionwork next door, Beacon Hill Cleaners is expected to reopen thismonth, according to the business owner.The drycleaners, which has been owned and operated continuously bythe Tran family since 1991, was among the 30 recipients honored bythe city as longstanding ‘Legacy Businesses’ at the inaugural LegacyBusiness Ceremony and Reception three years ago.