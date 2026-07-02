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Beacon Hill Cleaners To Reopen This Month

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D. Murphy Photo
After a lengthy closure due to structural issues stemming from construction
work next door, Beacon Hill Cleaners is expected to reopen this
month, according to the business owner.
The drycleaners, which has been owned and operated continuously by
the Tran family since 1991, was among the 30 recipients honored by
the city as longstanding ‘Legacy Businesses’ at the inaugural Legacy
Business Ceremony and Reception three years ago.

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