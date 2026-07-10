With the FIFA World Cup in full swing and Sail Boston drawing thousands of visitors to the city, the 13th Annual Boston JerkFest turns up the Caribbean heat July 10–12 with its biggest festival yet. Expanding to three days and a larger footprint at Ohiri Soccer Field at the Harvard Athletic Complex (95 North Harvard Street, Boston), this year’s “Feme Tropikal” theme celebrates the powerful influence of women in Caribbean music, food, culture, and sports.

The expanded footprint will accommodate more vendors, more entertainment, and thousands of additional attendees as one of New England’s premier Caribbean food and cultural festivals continues to grow. The festival also introduces a new free Community Soccer Fest on Sunday, July 12, celebrating women in soccer and the global spirit of the World Cup.

The weekend kicks off Friday, July 10, with the Rum & Brew Tasting and Concert featuring Trinidad and Tobago’s Nailah Blackman, one of the Caribbean’s leading contemporary Soca artists, performing from 6–10 p.m.

On Saturday, July 11, festivalgoers will enjoy an unforgettable day of Caribbean cuisine and live entertainment featuring Alison Hinds, Barbados’ legendary “Queen of Soca,” and reggae icon Sister Nancy, alongside local musicians, DJs, poets, and dance performers. Additional activities include the Jerk Cook-Off and Seafood Throwdown competitions featuring some of the region’s top chefs, along with a fun-filled, family-friendly Kids & Culture Zone.

“This year’s festival is about celebrating the incredible women who continue to shape Caribbean culture,” said Nicola Williams, President of The Williams Agency and founder of Boston JerkFest. “We’re thrilled to welcome Alison Hinds back to Boston and to welcome Sister Nancy and Nailah Blackman to our audience. This festival creates new opportunities to celebrate women through music, food, culture, and now women’s soccer—why not? This will be our biggest and most vibrant festival yet.”

A Three-Day Celebration of Culture & Community

Rum & Brew Tasting & Soca Concert

Friday, July 10 | 6–10 p.m. (21+)

• Craft rum, beer, cocktails, and nonalcoholic beverage tastings

• Live performance by Nailah Blackman

• Caribbean-inspired food and entertainment

Boston JerkFest Food & Music Festival

Saturday, July 11 | 11 a.m. –8 p.m.

• Authentic Caribbean jerk cuisine

• Jerk Cook-Off

• Seafood Throwdown

• Live performances featuring Alison Hinds, Sister Nancy, and local artists

• Kids & Culture Zone

• Caribbean marketplace

Community Soccer Fest

Sunday, July 12 | Noon–5 p.m. (FREE)

• Pick-up soccer games highlighting female athletes

• Family activities

• Food trucks

• Community programming celebrating the global spirit of the World Cup

Recognized as Boston Magazine’s “Best Food Festival” and a multi-year Jamaicans.com “Best of Jamaica” Award winner, Boston JerkFest has become one of New England’s premier Caribbean cultural festivals. The event supports Sustainable Food and Culture, Inc. and the Cambridge Youth Steel Orchestra, helping expand cultural programming and economic opportunities throughout the region.

Tickets and additional festival information are available now at 2026BostonJerkFest.eventbrite.com. Children ages 10 and under receive free admission on Saturday, and Sunday’s Community Soccer Fest is free for everyone. Tickets range from $0-$150.

Sponsors include Harvard University, Meet Boston, The Williams Agency, B-Side, Boston.com, Boston Globe Media, Power Home Remodeling, Urban Heat Media, The Word Boston, Red Bull, Topo Chico, KAS Consulting, and RC Productions.

Produced by The Williams Agency, Boston JerkFest is an award-winning Caribbean food, music, and cultural festival that celebrates authentic jerk cuisine while creating economic opportunities for BIPOC-owned businesses, chefs, artists, and entrepreneurs throughout New England.