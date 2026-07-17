Red Line will be suspended between Alewife and Park Street July 21 – 30

The MBTA is reminding riders that Red Line service will be suspended between Alewife and Park Street for 10 consecutive days, July 21 – 30.

During this service suspension, the MBTA will accomplish critical and necessary track work, including the replacement of 18 primary floating slabs and six secondary floating slabs, rail replacement throughout the entire shutdown area, full-depth track replacement at Central (which replaces and upgrades all track, ties, and rail-related infrastructure in both directions at the station), tie replacement, surfacing, and special track work along complicated track sections.

This work is part of the MBTA’s regular, planned renewal and revitalization work, which is ongoing and continuous, ensuring the long-term stability of our infrastructure and preserving the system for future generations of riders.

With unencumbered access to the track area, MBTA crews will accomplish a number of other critical work on the Red Line:

Systemwide radio improvements throughout the shutdown area

Alewife headhouse plaza renovations

Signal upgrade work will take place at Porter, and crews will also move and rewire the major signal racks at Central

Installing power conduits at Davis

Stairway repairs at Kendall/MIT

Station cleaning, power-washing, and other station work will also take place at Red Line stations throughout the shutdown area

Hands-on Red Line tunnel inspections

Bridge inspections will take place in the area of the Longfellow Bridge

Drone flight inspections will take place within the tunnel area, including mapping of the tunnel and track

Third rail improvements will take place (the third rail provides power to Red Line trains)

Riders can find complete information at MBTA.com/RedLine. More information on these service changes and alternate travel options is below:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between these stations.

Riders are also encouraged to utilize existing Bus Routes 69, 87, 88, 89, 91, and 109 from Davis Square, Harvard Square, and Central Square to connect with the Green Line’s Medford/Tufts and Union Square branches as an alternative way to travel to Park Street.

An express shuttle will be available between Harvard Square and the South Station Bus Terminal.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Porter Square and North Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Porter Square.

Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Park Street from Alewife should budget at least 70 minutes using the shuttle.

Accessible van service will be available on weekdays only between Alewife and Park Street. Riders should see station personnel to request this service.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

For more information, please visit MBTA.com/RedLine or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.