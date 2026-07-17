Your signature dish

We have access to a common roof deck. Summer means we have more opportunities to gather with friends and neighbors. We learned that it can be easy to respond to serendipitous offers of fun if you have something in your pantry or can have something delivered to add to the sharing table. Your option can be a specific food or a food category.

Sailing and Sharing

For many years we served as part of the racing crew on a 36-foot catamaran. The owner and captain allowed his crew to invite their friends to sail with us on our non-racing cruises around Narraganset Bay. These were everyone-bring-something-to-share events.

It was easy for us since Penny was a cook. We often contributed large sharing sandwiches made on whole baguettes or similar breads. These were cut into easy-to-hold pieces, and the fillings varied from week to week.

Michael, another regular crew member, was a confirmed bachelor who dined out most of the time. However, he found a signature contribution for his evenings onboard. He’d buy a big container of cut fruit and create fruit skewers that were easy to eat, healthy, and fun to share.

Michael’s fruit was always one of the first plates to be empty.

There were times when we would change our contribution when we had short notice or during a busy week. Rhode Island has a tradition of cold pizza that sits on the counter in bars or convenience stores. We asked a friend who owned a pizza shop which of her pies would be good cold. She came up with three options.

She recorded this in her system as “Penny’s Sailing Pies.” We had these cut into small squares for sharing and ease of eating with one hand. The sailing rule is that when a boat is in motion, you need one hand for you and one for the boat. However, we think something you can eat by hand is always a good choice when sharing food in a very informal setting.

I’ll Bring!

You can bring a food category rather than a specific dish. If you’re a baker, you could bring homemade treats. If you’re not, but are known for your sweet tooth, you could introduce the gang to something from your favorite bakery. Remember, handheld and simple to serve is best, so opt for something you can cut into bite-sized pieces. Also, do the cutting at home rather than at the gathering. For maximum smiles, consider an assortment of sample-sized baked goods.

Think of traditional cocktail party snacks when you plan what to bring. Dips with chips and cut veggies can work. Bowls of in-season fruit are also popular with our group. A selection of pre-cut cheeses is welcome. An antipasto tray can be purchased or prepared.

Our rooftop gatherings are bring-your-own-drink affairs, but we often take extra cups so people can share their beverages with anyone interested. We also bring a bottle of water to sip between alcoholic drinks if that is our choice.

If you don’t have a roof deck or a sailboat, you can gather friends and neighbors at a summer concert, movie night, a picnic area, or someone’s backyard. Wherever you gather, everyone should be part of the cleanup team. We always bring a trash bag, individually wrapped wipes, and paper towels to be sure we leave the public or private space the way we found it.

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