BHAC green-lights part of justice-inspired public art exhibit

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission unanimously approved as submitted a design review application for a series of temporary installations throughout the neighborhood as part of a proposed justice-inspired public art exhibit during the commission’s monthly public hearing held virtually on July 16.

‘Be the Change’ – an art exhibit organized by The Vilna Shul, in partnership with the Museum of African American History (MAAH) is scheduled to run from May 2 through Oct. 25, 2027. The exhibit will include seven 8-feet sculptures by local artists related to Black and Jewish history in the neighborhood, along with walking tours and public programs, said Laura Mandel, managing director of program strategy and impact for The Vilna Shul.

In addition to The Vilna Shul and the MAAH, other proposed sites include the Nichols House Museum and the Beacon Hill Friends House, as well as two of the city’s public parks: the Phillips Street Play Area and the Myrtle Street Playground.

In his comments, staff (Nicholas Armata) likened the proposed installations to temporary street furniture and said they should therefore likely be subject to the same guidelines as street furniture located within the Historic Beacon Hill District.

Commission Chair Mark Kiefer noted the longstanding Beacon Hill Art Walk has already set a precent in the neighborhood for this initiative and also suggested that its visual impact would be far more positive than other routinely allowed temporary structures, such as scaffolding.

Chair Kiefer made a motion to approve the application as submitted, which was unanimously supported by himself, along with Vice Chair Arian Allen and Commissioners Ralph Jackson and Sandra Steele.

The motion came with several provisos include that the installations and accompanying signs be removed soon after the exhibit ends; that existing sandwich boards at the African American Meeting House and the Nichols House be repurposed as signs for the exhibit to greatest extent possible; and that the final number and locations of the proposed signs be approved by staff prior to installation.

In a separate design review application, the commission unanimously approved plans for a temporary placard on the front gate of The Vilna Shul at 18 Philips St.

The proposed historical marker, which would remain in place through July 15 of next year, said Mandel, is among 20 to 30 placards being installed across the city as part of Embrace Boston’s Everyone250 campaign, which, according to the nonprofit, intends to “redefine anniversary celebrations through a lens of justice, anti-racism, and belonging.” (Visit https://www.boston.gov/boston-250 for more information on Everyone250.)

Chair Kiefer, who made a motion to approve the application as submitted, which received unanimous approval, noted the temporary nature of the proposed placard. He added the proposed placard also meets the district’s guideline for a property to be eligible for a plaque, since The Vilna Shul is a building of both historic and architectural significance.

The motion came with several provisos, including that the placard’s frame be made of metal, instead of the proposed plastic material; and that the placard be installed in a reversible manner, without permanently altering the front gate.

The commission unanimously approved a design review application for Old West Church at 131 Cambridge St., with proposed work including the reconstruction of a failing historic concrete retaining wall (which will also likely require the removal of several nearby tress); the selective repair of a modern concrete wall; the reassembly of the shifted historic granite steps upon a new foundation; and the installation of a detachable handrail.

“This is an opportunity to improve access for all,” said Shawn Willett, a historic architect with the Nahant-based Spencer Preservation Group. He added that all of the proposed work, including the work on the steps, is “fully reversible.”

Chair Kiefer made an unanimously supported motion to deny the proposed handrail without prejudice, asking the applicant to return to the commission with more detail on its proposed material, design, color, style, and form, along with the specific method and point of attachment proposed for the railing.

Per the same motion put forth by Chair Kiefer, all other aspects of the application were approved as submitted, with a proviso that staff approve mockups of each primary masonry component, along with material samples, prior to any work commencing.

On a design review application for 107 Charles St., which proposed the installation of covers over HVAC lines at the rear of the property that would be visible from Cedar Lane Way, the commission voted unanimously on Chair Kiefer’s motion to deny the proposed work without prejudice.

Per Chair Kiefer’s motion, the applicant was asked to explore the feasibility of other, less visible alternatives, including appropriately colored insulation, as well as to running the lines internally.

Likewise, the commission voted unanimously to deny without prejudice a design review application for the building next door at 109 Charles St., which proposed the installation of HVAC screening at the rear of the property.

Per Chair Kiefer’s motion for this application, the applicant was asked to install a mockup that shows the outline of the proposed screen fence and also indicates the heights of the proposed condensers.

The applicant was also asked to explore alternatives, such as relocating the condensers out of view from a public way.

In another matter, the commission unanimously supported a motion put forth by Chair Kiefer to approved as submitted one of two design review applications for 53 Chestnut St.

For this application, proposed work included the restoration and repair in kind of a deteriorating and rusted decorative wrought-iron rail at the garden-level, a wrought-iron handrail at the front entry, and a wrought-iron window grate at the garden level; and the conversion of the existing wrought-iron doors on the windows to stationary grates, along with the removal of a curved scroll detailing so the grates become flat on top.

In making his motion on this application, Chair Kiefer noted the scroll detail intended for removal is believed to be non-historic.

Provisos for the motion included that new wrought-iron elements be designed to match the design, profile, and craftsmanship of the existing elements as closely as possible; that the new elements be painted black to match the existing elements; and that staff be consulted if any unforeseen complication arise during the grate work.

On a separate design review application for 53 Chestnut St., which entails the replacement of a 16-inch-high brass-pendant light fixture at the front-door entryway, the commission unanimously supported a motion put forth by Chair Kiefer to approve the application as submitted.

Likewise, the commission unanimously supported a motion put forward by Chair Kiefer to approve as submitted a design review application for 64 Chestnut St. to repaint the shutters in a paint color deemed to be appropriate for the Colonial Revival era renovation of the two-bay Greek Revival period building.

On a design review application for 59 Beacon St., the commission unanimously supported a motion put forth by Chair Kiefer to approve the proposed work, which entails repainting the front door in what staff deems to be a historically appropriate paint color for the building, along with the in-kind replacement of the mail slot and door hardware.

Provisos for the motion included that the cream color around the door be repainted in kind; and that a paint chip be submitted to staff for approval before work begins.

In an advisory review, representatives for the Commonwealth Land Trust presented preliminary plans to remove to replace all the windows at Bowdoin Manor, located at 37 and 39-41 Bowdoin St., to restore the long-missing historic pane configuration.

In another advisory review, Tim Burke, the project architect, presented a preliminary plan to install a new 9-foot-wide wood garage door in a rear garden wall at 32 West Cedar St., replacing an existing pedestrian door there now.

Burke noted that the city would need to allow the creation of a curb-cut in order for the project to move forward.

Meanwhile, a design review application for new signage at 33 Charles St. was withdrawn by the applicant.