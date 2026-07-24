Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor Maura Healey, Massport CEO Richard Davey and Meet Boston President & CEO Martha J. Sheridan celebrated the arrival of the Glasgow traffic cone to Massachusetts. Inspired by the 40year Scottish tradition of placing traffic cones on the heads of statues, this traffic cone represents the joy, curiosity, and friendship shared between Boston residents and Scottish fans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the bond built between the two cities. Additional photos from this event are available at this link.

Over the two weeks that the Tartan Army visited Boston, Scottish fans placed cones on the Bill Russell statue at City Hall Plaza, the Make Way for Ducklings statues in the Public Garden, the Kevin White statue, and other notable sites.

“The memories from this World Cup in Boston will be passed down for generations. We’ll remember how “No Scotland, No Party” echoed throughout our city for weeks, how fans connected across all different cultures through shared pride and beloved traditions, and how the Tartan Army and Bostonians became one big family,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This partnership is one for posterity, and Boston is honored to receive this hallowed cone as a symbol of the bond we’ve built with the Tartan Army, the City of Glasgow, and the people of Scotland.”

“The World Cup gave Massachusetts an incredible opportunity to welcome visitors from around the globe and show exactly what makes us so special,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re excited to welcome this Glasgow icon to Massachusetts and celebrate a connection with Scotland that goes far beyond the World Cup, one that is built on shared history, creativity, and a sense of humor. From culture and tourism to business and innovation, we’re looking forward to building even stronger ties across the Atlantic.”

“The Glasgow traffic cone has captured the warmth and spirit that the Tartan Army brought to Boston and to Massachusetts throughout this World Cup. But beyond the fun and goodwill, this cone also represents something more enduring: the deep connections between our peoples, our cities, and our economies,” said UK Consul General to New England David Clay MBE. “Scotland and Massachusetts share a remarkable history, and this moment gives us a wonderful opportunity to build on it. We are proud to support the growing sister city relationship between Glasgow and Boston, and we look forward to seeing that partnership develop in commerce, in innovation, and in friendship for many years to come.”

As part of the ceremony, Mayor Michelle Wu issued a proclamation declaring July 14, 2026 as ‘Boston Cone Day’ in the City of Boston to mark the cone’s arrival. By issuing this proclamation, Mayor Wu encouraged residents to recognize ‘Boston Cone Day’ as a day of celebration and commemoration in the city. The Glasgow traffic cone began its route at Boston Logan Airport, where it was officially signed by Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor Maura Healey, and Massport CEO Richard Davey. It will then travel to landmarks across the city, including the Massachusetts State House, duck boats, Faneuil Hall, the North End, the Freedom Trail, the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the New England Aquarium, View Boston, Fenway Park, and Boston Common, and Dunkin’. The full itinerary of the trip, along with real-time monitoring, is available at bostoncone.com

“Boston and Glasgow have always shared a special bond, but this summer has strengthened that relationship in a truly remarkable way, “ said Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce. “The friendships formed during the FIFA World Cup have created a platform for something much bigger. From world-class universities and pioneering life sciences to technology, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, our cities have enormous potential to work together to drive innovation, attract investment and create high-quality jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. The Glasgow traffic cone is a light-hearted symbol of the warmth and hospitality that brought our people together, but it also represents a lasting commitment to closer collaboration between our businesses, institutions and communities. We are excited about what comes next for Glasgow and Boston.”

The Glasgow traffic cone carries the phrase “No Boston, No Party,” the Red Sox logo, a roll and square sausage, and bagpipes. It also has the signature of Stuart Patrick, marking the City of Glasgow’s intention to twin with Boston, and taptodonate technology to raise funds for Scottish Action for Mental Health and the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health.

On June 18, 2026, the City of Boston and the City of Glasgow advanced plans for a formal international partnership, building on the strong connections formed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The two cities plan to sign a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding during Tartan Week in April 2027, outlining specific areas of cooperation and establishing a framework for long-term collaboration.

“Since the start of this World Cup, tens of thousands of Scottish fans have been welcomed to Boston having flown through Logan International Airport,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “It’s an honor to host a symbol of Scotland here at Logan and raise the Scottish flag in our Hall of Flags, permanently showcasing the special relationship Boston has with Scotland.”

“Boston tourism partners are elated to welcome the Glasgow traffic cone to our city, where it will enjoy an experience that follows in the footsteps of the famous Tartan Army,” said Martha J. Sheridan, President & CEO of Meet Boston. “We will always remember the magical moments that took place in June of 2026, when an indelible transatlantic bond was formed between Boston and Scotland. The cone symbolizes how that bond endures. A big thanks to our friends at Delta Air Lines for making this visit a reality.”

The Glasgow traffic cone visit and campaign was created by influencer and MadeBrave founder Andrew Dobbie and architect and BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year presenter Danny Campbell, turning the joy Scotland fans brought to Boston during the World Cup into a lasting symbol of connection between Glasgow and Boston.

“I still can’t quite believe the reception we’ve had from the people of Boston. It really does feel like Glasgow and Boston are soulmates. What started as a viral moment has become real life, creating real human connection between people who might never otherwise have met,” said Andrew Dobbie. “So much of what we see online can feel heavy, but this has been the opposite. It has brought people together, made them smile and reminded us that joy can travel a very long way. We have been here for about 24 hours and it has been absolutely bonkers. This amazing cone has connected us with so many brilliant people, one magic duck and a city that has welcomed us with open arms. We are hugely grateful to Mayor Wu, Governor Healey, Massport, MeetBoston and everyone in Boston for their hospitality and for making this feel so special. Now we can’t wait to take the cone around the city, keep sharing that good feeling and raise money for two incredible mental health charities on both sides of the Atlantic.”