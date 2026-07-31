ABCD, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and the Boston Red Sox celebrate community partnerships

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) President and CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler threw out the first pitch for Harvard Pilgrim Health Day at the July 19th Red Sox game where the Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1. ABCD Foster Grandparent Marylyn Johnson joined Scott-Chandler at the pitcher’s mound. ABCD is a long standing nonprofit partner of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care — the Official Health and Wellness Partner of the Boston Red Sox.

A Title X grantee since 1973, ABCD Health Services offers access to reproductive health services through its Family Planning Partnership Program in collaboration with 13 partner agencies with services at 27 sites – community health centers, school-based health centers, and hospital primary care programs to support comprehensive family planning and sexual health counseling, education and medical care for residents in Boston, Brighton, Dorchester, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roxbury, South Boston and Worcester.

Healthy Fact: ABCD in partnership with Tufts University, established the Geiger Gibson Community Health Center in 1965 – the first in the United States, which is still providing service today in Dorchester.