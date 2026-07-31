Letter to the Editor 7-31-26

Who is responsible for the landscaping

To the Editor:

I was very pleased when the North Washington Street (now Bill Russell) Bridge reopened after much anticipation, many delays and years of inconvenience. One of the special aspects of the new bridge was the landscaping: the daffodils in the spring, the trees in the middle of the walkway and the various grasses and shrubs that line both sides of the span.

On a recent walk to the North End, I noticed that the plantings are uncared-for: the vines that were meant to climb the cables are all dead. Almost all of the low-lying juniper shrubs are dead as well and need to be replaced. The blue grasses have survived but some of the other grasses are doing poorly. There is no mulch in the planters and they are filled with weeds which are smothering and overcoming the plants which are struggling to survive. It is clear that the landscaping for the bridge is not being cared for and maintained.

It is a shame to see the plants and a vision of a beautiful bridge die after such a major investment. Is there a plan in place and were funds allocated to maintain the landscaping once the bridge was finished? Who is responsible for the landscaping now that construction is completed? My efforts to get answers to these questions have been unsuccessful but I would truly like the vision for the landscaping to succeed.

Joe Caruso