The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy announces upcoming 2026 seasonal program lineup

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy announced its lineup of upcoming summer and fall events and activities, inviting residents and visitors to enjoy free events, experiences, and seasonal amenities in the heart of Boston. Building on an exciting summer of citywide events and celebrations, The Greenway continues to be a welcoming place for recreation, relaxation, and community connection, featuring food trucks, beverage gardens, fitness classes, festivals, markets, public art, refreshed fountains, and vibrant horticultural displays. Through partnerships with community organizations and local businesses, the Conservancy continues to provide accessible opportunities for people of all ages to experience and enjoy Boston’s contemporary public park.

The Greenway Food Truck Season is in full swing

Every day of the week in different locations throughout the park, our 20 food vendors offer a variety of cuisines for you to explore. Twelve of these vendors identify as women- and/or BIPOC-owned businesses.

The new season of vending began on April 1. We are excited to announce six new vendors for 2026: Lordya Gourmet, Crepe Shop, Noonan Concessions, Rockin’ Burgers, Si Cara Pizza Bar, and Kebabish.

The 2026 Greenway Food Truck Program is presented by M&T Bank.

Greenway Carousel at the

Tiffany & Co. Grove

The Greenway Carousel is open for the season–come visit and take a ride! This unique, ADA-accessible carousel features 36 hand-carved characters inspired by the air, sea, and land animals of Boston Harbor. The Carousel remains in operation until it closes for the winter on January 3, 2027. Tickets are available on-site at the ticket booth, with bulk tickets available at a discounted price. Information about our Carousel birthday party package can be found on the Greenway Conservancy website. Stay tuned for free Carousel days and family programming!

Beverage Gardens offer Local Brews, Wine & Something New this Season

The Conservancy welcomes back Night Shift Brewing to Dewey Square. They offer a variety of beer, wine, seltzer, and nonalcoholic options.

This is also the first season of Boston Harbor Distillery at The Greenway, located across from the Boston Harbor Hotel and International Place at the corner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue. The waterfront-inspired distillery is bringing its signature craft spirits, mocktails, and local roots to the heart of Downtown Boston. Signature offerings include Putnam Barrel-Aged Maple Old Fashioned, Harborslide, Boston Mule, and “The Greenway” cocktail to name a few.

As hours are updated throughout the season, the latest details will be posted on our calendar, as well as on each partner’s website and social media channels.

The Greenway Fitness Program celebrates its 13th year

Celebrating its thirteenth season, the Greenway Fitness Program presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts continues to offer more than 200 free fitness classes, providing the public with essential opportunities to nurture their mental and physical health, as well as social well-being. The class schedule includes Pilates, various forms of yoga, dance cardio, HIIT workouts, self-defense, and more! The full class schedule is available on our website.

Join us for a Festival on The Greenway

• The Boston Race Amity Arts and Music Festival is back on Saturday, August 1, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Rowes Wharf, featuring diverse musical performances, a community art project, handmade arts and crafts from local artists, and free Ben and Jerry’s ice cream.

• Join us for Truck & Tractor Day on August 7! Get up close with an incredible lineup of vehicles—from tractors to bucket trucks and even The Greenway’s own electric horticulture vehicles. Plus, enjoy free face painting, hands-on crafts, and FREE rides on the Greenway Carousel.

• KickBack Boston returns to Dewey Square on August 8 for their One Day Only Fest with DJs, food, drinks, and lawn games.

• The August Moon Festival hosted by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association returns on August 9 with performances of Asian folk dance, lion dance, Chinese opera, and other entertainment.

• Asian Community Development Corporation (ACDC) brings Films at the Gate to Chin Park for its 20th year from August 14-16 with live performances and screenings of Kung Fu and classic Chinese-language films.

• The annual Greenway Food Truck Festival returns on August 22 in the Wharf District to close out the summer with 15 food trucks, artisan vendors, and family-friendly crafts and activities for all ages including mini-golf, an inflatable obstacle course, free face painting, and more!

• Chinatown Main Street returns with the Lantern Festival on September 12 with vendors, lion dances, and cultural performances.

• Sustainable Business Network’s Boston Local Food Festival returns on September 20, featuring nearly 100 fresh produce and local artisan food vendors, a seafood cooking competition, chef demos, family activities, and more.

• Let’s Dance Boston returns to Dewey Square from September 23 to 27, offering free lessons from top local dance instructors including Salsa, Lindy Hop, line dance, and more!. Dance the night away with your newfound skills to music from live bands.

• In October, the Greenway Conservancy will bring back Fall Movie Nights, a series of weekly outdoor movie screenings.

Learn more about our public art

• Join us and artist Rixy at Dewey Square on Thursday, October 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for an artist panel “From Muralismo to The Midnight Ride”! This event will kick off a series of nightly projections on Rixy’s mural, The Midnight Ride, bringing the artwork to life through the power of light!

• Join artists Vivian Tran and An Ha in conversation on Thursday, October 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The speakers will discuss the work of their creative collective Copenger and in connection with Tran’s Chin Park exhibition because you are the sun; because you are the thread.

Enjoy our Recurring

Photography by Sasha Pedro

Programs and Events

The Conservancy is thrilled to welcome back some of our beloved season-long partners, bringing unique experiences to the park.

• The Greenway Artisan Market, operated by Somerville Flea, takes place in the Wharf District on Saturdays through October 31, and Sundays through September 27. Vendors offer local handmade products, jewelry, crafted goods, and art.

• In partnership with A-VOYCE, The Greenway hosts the beloved series SaturPLAY on the last Saturday of each month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through October. Weekly play sessions hosted by the Conservancy in Chinatown will take place on Thursday evenings from June through September.

• Jazz in the Park Summer Concert Series, presented by the North End Music & Performing Arts Center, brings live music to the North End on Thursdays from July 9 through August 6.

• Carousel of Curiosity is a summer-long family-friendly series hosted at the Greenway Carousel. Throughout the summer, the Greenway Conservancy partners with local organizations to host youth educational opportunities. Carousel of Curiosity is presented by the Greenway Business Improvement District.

• Take a break from the office and enjoy Off the Clock outdoors, a series of lunchtime and after-work events along the Financial District on The Greenway. Join us for trivia, LinkedIn headshots, Dewey After Dark dance party, and more! Off The Clock is presented by the Greenway Business Improvement District.

“We’re thrilled to continue welcoming residents and visitors to The Greenway for another season of free events, fitness classes, public art, and community gatherings,” says Eileen Ong, Director of Programs and Outreach at the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy. “After an exciting start to summer that brought people together from across Boston and around the world, The Greenway remains a welcoming place to connect, relax, and explore. Through accessible programming, vibrant partnerships, and experiences that reflect the diversity and energy of our city, we hope to create opportunities for connection, discovery, and celebration for the rest of the year. Whether you’re a longtime neighbor or visiting us for the first time, we invite everyone to experience all that The Greenway has to offer.”

Note that many events are still completing permitting and are subject to weather and schedule changes. Our calendar is available online, and updates are available by following The Greenway on Facebook and Instagram (@rosekennedygreenway), and by signing up for our weekly e-newsletter.

Thank You To Our Supporters

Programming on The Greenway is made possible with major support from the Greenway Business Improvement District.

The 2026 Greenway Food Truck Program is presented by M&T Bank.

The Greenway Fitness Series is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Public Art on The Greenway is made possible with major support from the Barr Foundation, Goulston & Storrs, the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation, and the Wagner Foundation. Additional support is provided by the Deborah Munroe Noonan Memorial Fund, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee, Robert & Doris Gordon, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and The New Commonwealth Fund.

About The Greenway and the Greenway Conservancy (www.rosekennedygreenway.org)

The Rose Kennedy Greenway is a contemporary public park in the heart of Boston and one of the most visited attractions in the Commonwealth, welcoming millions of visitors annually. The Greenway is managed by the Greenway Conservancy, a non-profit responsible for the administration and care of the park. The majority of the Conservancy’s annual budget is made up of generous donations from the community, and it is with their support that the Conservancy cultivates a gathering space where all are welcome and celebrated.