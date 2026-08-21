Notice Of Public Hearing. The Boston Landmarks Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 25, Design Review Hearing – 4 p.m. and the Business Meeting at 6 p.m. ZOOM: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1651490508 Subject of the Public Hearing will be action on the agenda below, and such other business as may come before the Commission in accordance with Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1651490508 or calling 1 (646) 828-7666 and 165 149 0508 . You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected] .

I. Design Review Hearing – 4:00 PM

APP # 27.0044 BLC Swallow Mansion, 33 Cordis Street Applicant: Joshua Matt Proposed Work: Construction of rear addition, and exterior building envelope and landscape updates. Presentation

APP # 27.0102 BLC Mission Church Complex, 94 St. Alphonsus Street Applicant: Marc LaCasse Proposed Work: Demolish existing school building and erect new school building. (Applicant attended Advisory Review on May 26, 2026) Presentation

II. Administrative Review

APP #26.1086 BLC 121 High Street – Richardson Block Remove existing storefront along Pearl Street and remove steel security grating and aluminum storefront door at corner of High and Pearl Street. Cover existing stair with new floor assembly and install new storefront system to match existing adjacent Pearl Street storefront system.

APP #27.0104 BLC Boston Common – 125 Boylston Street Installation of four interpretive signage panels at Central Burying Ground.

APP #27.0098 BLC Adams Nervine Asylum – 1010 Centre Street Installation of HVAC condenser unit on roof.

APP #27.0029 BLC Adams Nervine Asylum – 1010 Centre Street Installation of a prefabricated steel egress stairway and catwalk connecting existing fire escape systems.

APP #27.0099 BLC Loring Greenough House – 12 South Street Restoration of privy pit brick walls and installation of bulkhead enclosure.

APP #27.0094 BLC Lewis Dawson Farm House – 1090 Centre Street Remove existing vinyl siding and restore and repaint existing clapboards and windows. Install window shutters.

APP #27.0091 BLC Harvard Medical – 210 Longwood Ave Restoration of the marble façade, cast iron spandrel panels, copper roofing and fl ashing, and decorative metal grates, the 6th floor metal cladding, and the replacement of all windows with historic replicas.

APP #27.0097 BLC China Trade Building – 2 Boyston Street Replacement of membrane roof skylights, roof hatch, mechanical system curbing, and additional guardrails.

APP #27.0089 BLC Quincy Market – 37 South Market Street Installation of new signage.

APP #24.1038 MHT 1617-1615 Tremont Street Extension of approval granted on 9/4/2024 for one year to expire on 9/4/2027: At the combined parcel of 1617-1615 Tremont Street: demolition of existing structure at 1617 Tremont Street; retain row house at 1615 Tremont Street and repair and restore historic facade. Demolish alley facade at 1615 Tremont Street and connect to new construction at 1617 Tremont Street consisting of a full basement with four stories of new construction above grade.

APP #27.0145 SB 5 Albemarle Street At front and side facade, replace non-original windows with aluminum clad windows.

III. Business Hearing – 6:00 PM

IV. Ratification Of July 22, 2026 Public Hearing Minutes Commission to vote on meeting minutes from the July 22, 2026 meeting.

V. Design Review Recap And Vote

APP # 27.0044 BLC Swallow Mansion, 33 Cordis Street Applicant: Proposed Work: Construction of rear addition, and exterior building envelope and landscape updates. Presentation

APP # 27.0102 BLC Mission Church Complex, 94 St. Alphonsus Street Applicant: Marc LaCasse Proposed Work: Demolish existing school building and erect new school building. (Applicant attended Advisory Review on May 26, 2026) Presentation

VI. Administrative Review/Approval

VII. Office Of Historic Preservation Updates – Presentation of Marker Program

– Discussion and Vote

VIII. National Register Presentation

– Historic Exchange District (no vote required)

IX. Staff Updates X. Projected Adjournment: 8:00 PM