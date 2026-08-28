Co|So announces next show ‘Fantastical Realities’

The Copley Society of Art (Co|So) is excited to announce its next Juried Members Show: Fantastical Realities starting September 17. In this exhibition, works explore unexpected color and dimensions, psychological interiors, speculative futures and reimagined pasts. Artists interpret this theme broadly, from surreal landscapes and legendary narratives to quiet distortions of everyday environments. In uncertain and rapidly changing times, we invite you to imagine new realities through artistic vision, and create space for reflection, critique, and escape.

Fantastical Realities is juried by Michael Rose, a gallerist and writer based in Providence, Rhode Island. Since 2014 he has served as the gallery manager at the historic Providence Art Club, where he oversees an ambitious exhibition schedule spread across three unique gallery spaces. In addition to his gallery work, he is a sought after juror and judge for exhibitions around the region and is the founder and editor of New England Art News, a popular weekly newsletter and blog focused on sharing resources with artists around the region and beyond.

The Copley Society of Art, the oldest non-profit arts organization in the United States, is dedicated to cultivating a dynamic and inclusive artistic community by promoting visual artists of all backgrounds and championing diverse creative voices. Through exhibitions, educational initiatives, and mentorship, we provide artists with opportunities to grow, connect, and thrive while engaging the public in meaningful creative experiences.