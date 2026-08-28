Musical ventriloquist Kevin Driscoll brings laughter and music to Boston’s Hale House

It was an afternoon filled with music, laughter, birthday wishes and plenty of audience participation when nationally recognized Musical Ventriloquist Kevin Driscoll entertained residents and staff at Hale House, located at 273 Clarendon Street in Boston’s historic Back Bay.

“Awesome audience, fantastic facility, and super staff!” said Driscoll following the performance. “We were honored to entertain the residents and staff at the Hale House with our musical ventriloquist comedy.”

The interactive performance featured Driscoll’s unique combination of musical comedy, ventriloquism and audience participation. One of the afternoon’s special moments came when Driscoll’s tennis ball puppet performed his original version of “Happy Happy Birthday.” The audience then joined together to sing the traditional “Happy Birthday” to Ann, who was celebrating her birthday that day.

Later in the program, Driscoll’s impressive 40-inch ventriloquist puppet delivered a special message to the Hale House audience, singing, “We are here at the Hale House and we say thank you!”

A highlight of the show was the participation of Hal, a Hale House resident, who volunteered to become Driscoll’s “human dummy.” Wearing a ventriloquist face mask, Hal joined Driscoll on stage, played the “ringy, dingy, thingy,” and performed Driscoll’s original “No Bully Zone” song alongside Chelsea the Chimpanzee.

And, as Driscoll jokingly explained, there was one important limitation: “No, they did not sing at the same time… we’re not that good!”

The performance was designed to encourage residents to participate, laugh, sing and become part of the entertainment rather than simply watch from the audience.

Following the show, Catherine Logan, Director of Life Enrichment at Hale House, expressed her appreciation, telling Driscoll, “Thank you again for coming in today and putting on a great show.”

Hale House is located at 273 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02116. The Back Bay facility provides a welcoming community for its residents, and Driscoll said the enthusiastic response from both residents and staff made the performance especially memorable.

Kevin Driscoll, M.Ed., is a nationally recognized musical ventriloquist who combines comedy, music, ventriloquism and audience participation to create entertaining programs for audiences of all ages, including specialized performances for senior communities.

For more information about Kevin Driscoll’s programs for senior audiences, visit https://driscollproductions.com/about/seniors/