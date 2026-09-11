Jury acquits Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins of extortion charges

A federal jury acquitted Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins of extortion charges Wednesday, September 2, following a trial in the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston.

Tompkins had been charged with two counts of extortion related to an investment in a cannabis company.

Tompkins was appointed Sheriff of Suffolk County in 2013. He won a special election in 2014 and two general elections for six-year terms in 2016 and 2022. His current term ends on January 3, 2029.

During his 13 years in office, Tompkins has always been highly visible at events throughout the county that includes Boston, Revere, Winthrop, and Chelsea. He was known for being greeted warmly by fellow officials and residents and often delivered remarks at ceremonies and public events that displayed his wittiness and vibrant personality.

State and city officials spoke about the jury’s unanimous decision and wished Tompkins well as he prepares to return to his position as Sheriff of Suffolk County.

“I am so grateful for the jury’s service,” said Sen. Lydia Edwards. “Sheriff Tompkins has been acquitted and can now move on. He wants nothing more than to get back to serving the people of Suffolk County.”

State Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco of Winthrop said, “I am pleased that a jury has unanimously acquitted Sheriff Tompkins. Upon hearing the news, I immediately recalled the words of former Labor Secretary Ray Donovan, also acquitted, when he asked, ‘What office do I go to get my reputation back?’ Steve Tompkins has been a champion of criminal justice reform, and I look forward to him continuing to serve the people of Suffolk County.”

Chelsea Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, a longtime friend and supporter of Tompkins, said, “I’m glad that the jury acquitted Sheriff Tompkins and that he will be returning to his position of leadership in Suffolk County. The sheriff has been a friend of mine for many years, and I think he’s done a great job overall.”