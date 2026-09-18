Partial closure of Boylston Street and Charlesgate intersection this weekend

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing a partial closure of the Boylston Street and Charlesgate intersection to complete roadway reconstruction operations. This work has been scheduled as a partial closure over one weekend to minimize the impact on the neighborhood and traveling public.

The partial closure will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, and conclude at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21.

One lane of travel will be maintained in each direction going north and south through the intersection from Charlesgate to Fenway. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured to Ipswich Street. The Charlesgate West ramp will be closed to vehicles, and traffic will be detoured to Brookline Avenue or Massachusetts Avenue depending on the intended destination. The pedestrian crossings through the intersection will be closed and signed detours will be installed to direct travelers safely around the work zone.

Lane closures will be clearly marked with appropriate signage and traffic control devices.

This work is being conducted as part of an $84 million project to replace the Bowker Overpass bridge over I-90 in Boston.

Appropriate signage and law enforcement details will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, follow a temporarily reduced speed limit of 20 miles per hour, and use caution.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real time traffic conditions.

• Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.