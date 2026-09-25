Boston Public Health Commission ensures access to free flu and covid-19 vaccines

To ensure that residents are protected from serious respiratory illness, Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is hosting free vaccine clinics offering flu and COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the city. Getting vaccinated every year for flu and COVID-19 as part of back-to-school and fall routines is an important tool to protect ourselves and our communities from serious illness.

BPHC is making it easy for residents to get vaccinated as part of their regular routines. By partnering with Boston Public Schools, Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BYCF), Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, labor unions, Mass Port, and community organizations, BPHC will provide vaccines in the places where people live, work and play. By providing easy access to free vaccinations, BPHC is ensuring that residents who may struggle to get vaccinated can do so with fewer barriers.

“Vaccination is the safest and most effective tool we have to reduce the risk of serious illness from respiratory viral illness, like the flu,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “By hosting free vaccine clinics where residents already spend much of their time, we are making great strides towards ensuring that vaccines are accessible to all. The evidence-based science behind vaccinations have been keeping us safe for decades, and BPHC will continue to let expert advice guide our work. This commitment allows us to protect our families and keep loved ones safe, particularly during respiratory virus season.”

Flu vaccination is strongly recommended for all individuals ages 6 months and older. Young children, older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable to severe illness from the flu and benefit from flu vaccination. During the 2025-2026 flu season, 364 individuals in Massachusetts died from the flu, including two children in Boston. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for children between 6 and 23 months, adults 65 and older, healthcare workers, those with medical conditions associated with higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease, and those who are immunocompromised, pregnant, or lactating. People who live in households with any of these vulnerable groups are also recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. These vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illnesses and can help prevent residents from needing to take sick days from school or work.

BPHC’s vaccine clinics begin in September, as people are adjusting to back-to-school routines and before the peak of respiratory virus season. All clinics will offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is needed. Insurance and identification are not required, but those with a health insurance card should bring it with them. Residents should check boston.gov/vaccine-clinics for a list of dates and locations. The website also details which vaccines will be available and for what ages. Clinics are currently being scheduled from September through December.

The dates and locations of our first month of clinics are:

Wednesday, September 23, from 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. at BCYF Curtis Hall

Thursday, September 24, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at BCYF Vine Street

Monday, September 28, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at BCYF Paris Street

Thursday, October 1, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at BCYF Perkins

Wednesday, October 7, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Josephine Fiorentino Community Center

Thursday, October 8, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at BCYF Roslindale

Saturday, October 17, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at BCYF Hyde Park

BPHC has been using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the vaccine clinics, but the funding is coming to an end in December. As part of Boston’s Live Long and Well agenda to advance health equity, BPHC’s free vaccine clinics help remove systemic barriers to care by bringing essential preventative health resources directly into impacted communities, regardless of insurance status, cost, and access to primary care providers. To ensure that all Boston residents have equal access to critical resources, BPHC is exploring new, creative and cost-effective strategies to bring vaccinations to communities highly impacted by respiratory illnesses. This year, BPHC, Mass Port, and labor unions have collaborated to launch an initiative offering free, on-site vaccines to Logan Airport employees to increase healthcare accessibility and protect essential workers whose jobs require frequent interaction with large numbers of travelers, putting them at higher risk of illness. BPHC is also offering in-home vaccinations this year to improve vaccine access for older adults who may have difficulty traveling to a clinic or pharmacy.

BPHC’s vaccine clinics are only one of many ways people can get vaccinated. In Massachusetts, these vaccinations are free and available to all who wish to receive them. Boston residents are also encouraged to contact their health care provider, local health center, or pharmacy to schedule appointments, receive vaccinations, or ask questions. Locate additional vaccine resources at vaccinefinder.org.

Residents who need help applying for health insurance, which is not required for these vaccinations, or finding medical care, can contact the Mayor’s Health Line at (617) 534-5050. The Mayor’s Health Line is a free, confidential, and multilingual service that can help families, regardless of immigration status, find routine care.

If residents have symptoms of respiratory viral illness, BPHC recommends:

Stay home, if possible.

Wear a mask:

For five days after being sick.

If you must leave the house while sick.

If you are at high risk of severe illness.

Have COVID-19 and flu rapid test kits available at home to test if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or flu. Pharmacies are currently the best place to purchase COVID-19 and flu rapid test kits.

Seek treatment from a trusted healthcare provider if you test positive for flu or COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe disease and/or illness.

Residents should also routinely:

Regularly disinfect and clean high-touch surfaces.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your cough.

Increase indoor ventilation and air circulation; even cracking open a window helps increase airflow.

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is the country’s oldest health department. We envision a thriving Boston where all residents live healthy and fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, BPHC works in partnership with communities to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, especially those impacted by racism and systemic inequities. Learn more about our work at boston.gov/bphc.