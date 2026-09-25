Eversource reaches 500,000 smart meter milestone

Eversource has reached a major milestone in its statewide smart meter rollout, installing its 500,000th smart meter in Massachusetts as the energy company continues bringing the technology and its benefits to customers across the state. The energy company is approximately one-third of the way through its statewide smart meter rollout.

Smart meters are a key part of Eversource’s ongoing work to give customers greater visibility into their energy use and modernize the electric system. Through online tools and the Eversource mobile app, customers with smart meters can see more detailed information about how much electricity they’re using and when they’re using it, helping them better understand what’s driving their energy use and identify opportunities to save. Customers will also receive high-bill or high-usage alerts, giving them advance notice of potentially higher bills before the end of the billing cycle.

“Reaching 500,000 smart meter installations is an exciting milestone and a reflection of the tremendous work our teams have been doing across Massachusetts,” said Jason Valente, Eversource Manager of AMI Deployment. “We’ve made significant progress since installations began last summer, and every meter we exchange brings another customer the benefits of this technology while moving us closer to a smarter, more responsive electric system. Our teams are proud of how far we’ve come, and we’re looking forward to continuing that momentum as installations move forward across Eastern Massachusetts.”

The milestone comes just over a year after the first smart meters were installed in Western Massachusetts in July 2025. The pace has accelerated significantly since then, growing from more than 35,000 meters installed by the end of October 2025 to 500,000 today. Installations are now substantially complete in Western Massachusetts, while crews continue exchanging meters in communities across Eastern Massachusetts. Crews are currently exchanging approximately 60,000 meters each month, with installations underway in dozens of communities across Massachusetts. Eversource is working to substantially complete the statewide rollout by the end of 2027.

As the number of smart meters grows, so do the benefits. Smart meters do the same basic job as traditional electric meters, measuring how much electricity a customer uses, but automatically communicate that information through a secure network. That gives customers more up-to-date information about their energy use while providing Eversource with greater visibility into the electric system. The technology can help detect outages more quickly and provide better information about what’s happening on the grid, supporting safe and efficient restoration. Additional capabilities that will benefit customers are expected to become available as the rollout progresses.

Participation in the rollout has remained strong, with an opt-out rate of less than 1% among Eversource’s residential electric customers in Massachusetts. All customers will have their existing meter exchanged as part of the statewide rollout. Customers who choose to opt out of smart-meter technology will instead receive a meter without smart-meter capabilities.

Eversource notifies customers ahead of installations in their community through a series of hard-copy letters. Customers who have not yet received a new meter should watch their mail for information about their upcoming meter exchange. Eversource will also send emails or text messages prior to installation to customers who have chosen to receive information through those channels. These communications include information about what to expect during the exchange and ahead of their scheduled installation.

Customers can learn more about smart meters, installation schedules and the tools available to them at Eversource.com/smart-meters.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its commitment to sustainability and corporate citizenship, is named among America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for 2026 and recognized as the #1 utility on USA Today’s list of America’s Climate Leaders for 2025. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas to more than 2 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.62 million electric customers in 159 communities and 641,000 gas customers in 122 communities. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.