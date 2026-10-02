Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10, focuses on lithium-ion battery charging safety

Many of the devices we use in our daily lives—phones, tablets, laptops, tools, toys, e-bikes, and scooters, to name a few—run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which store high amounts of energy in a small space. If the batteries are damaged or charged incorrectly, they can overheat, start a fire, or even explode. With these concerns in mind, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week™ for more than 100 years—has announced “Charge into Fire Safety™: Safe Charging Is a Superpower!” as the theme for this year’s campaign, October 4-10.

NFPA does not yet track data on the number of U.S. home fires involving lithium-ion batteries, but an increasing number of lithium-ion battery fires and explosions reported by fire departments, news outlets, and other sources underscores the potential hazards they present. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign works to better educate the public about how to safely charge lithium-ion powered devices, helping minimize associated risks at home and other locations.

“Because lithium-ion batteries are a newer technology, not everyone is aware of the potential dangers they present, particularly when it comes to charging them safely,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “Our goal for this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is to help people make informed choices and practice simple habits that can help greatly reduce these risks.”

The following key messages support this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme:

• Use the cord and charger that came with your device or ones approved by the manufacturer. Using the wrong charger can damage the battery and increase the risk of fire.

• Charge devices on a table, desk, or other hard, flat surface. Do not charge them on beds, couches, or under pillows. Devices and chargers produce heat during normal charging. Soft surfaces can trap heat and block airflow, which can cause the battery to overheat.

• Stop using your device if it feels very hot, starts to swell, is smoking, or has a strange smell. These are warning signs that the battery may be damaged or failing.

• Unplug your device when it is fully charged. Do not leave it plugged in longer than needed. Leaving a device plugged in too long can increase heat and stress on the battery.

• Charge larger items like e-bikes, scooters, and power tools outside and away from exits. These batteries are larger and store more energy. If they fail, fires can grow quickly and spread.

• When on a plane, keep your device where you can see it while charging. Do not charge devices in overhead compartments. Do not charge e-cigarettes or vapes on a plane. If a battery overheats or fails, it is important for the flight crew to respond quickly.

Fire Prevention Week is celebrated throughout North America every October and is the oldest U.S. public health observance on record.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower,” visit fpw.org. Additional Fire Prevention Week resources for children, caregivers, and educators can be found at sparky.org and sparkyschoolhouse.org.

For this release and other announcements about NFPA initiatives, research, and resources, please visit the NFPA press room.