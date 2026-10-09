BHCA Community Corner

Charles Street Cleaning &

Beautification Initiative

You will see new activity on Charles Street. The BHCA has partnered with Beacon Hill Property Management to clean Charles Street twice a week on trash days. This pilot project, led by BHCA Executive Director Patricia Tully and BHPM Director of Operations Mick Thompson, looks to help solve the continual mess of litter post trash pick-up and inspire residents and shopkeepers to get involved. BHPM is known to many area residents for their work, and their connection to Beacon Hill runs deep. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting initiative.

Block Captains

Our new team of over 40 Block Captains has been out and about cleaning up litter and dog waste on Beacon Hill streets. You’ll recognize them with their fluorescent BHCA vests. These volunteers are looking for other neighbors to join the effort, so reach out to the BHCA if you’d like to know who is in charge of your street to connect with them! You can also participate in our next Streets & Sidewalks meeting on October 6th to learn more about this program.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

and Events:

Board of Directors – Tuesday, October 13th, 7pm, 74 Joy St.