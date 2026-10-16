BHCA Community Corner 10-16-2026

Block Captains

Our new team of over 40 Block Captains has been out and about cleaning up litter and dog waste on Beacon Hill streets. You’ll recognize them with their fluorescent BHCA vests. These volunteers are looking for other neighbors to join the effort, so reach out to the BHCA if you’d like to know who is in charge of your street to connect with them! Block Captains are helping us keep Beacon Hill clean by picking up trash and litter and reporting missing bricks to 311. Let us know if you’d like to join the effort!

Halloween + Clean-up

As in years past, the Beacon Hill Civic Association is working with the City and local police to barricade many of the upper streets on Beacon Hill to provide a safe area for neighborhood families to trick or treat and enjoy the amazing decorations. Selected streets will be closed from 4pm to 9pm, with no car movement allowed during those hours. Please note that we will flyer homes and cars in the restricted areas well in advance with the details. Call the office at 6717-227-1922 if you have questions. Also, we are planning a clean-up day on Sunday, November 1st with our Block Captains. We are planning to meet at the Phillips Street Playground at 10am for anyone interested in helping out.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

and Events:

Founders Reception – Thursday, October 22nd, by invitation

Halloween on the Hill – Saturday, October 31st

Neighborhood Clean-up – Sunday, November 1st, meet at Phillips Street Playground at 10am

Elevated Elegance – Party in the Sky – Friday, November 13th, 7-10pm, UMass Club

Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 18th, 6pm, Hampshire House