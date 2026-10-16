Moore Support offers concierge personal assistance to residents

Homeowners, busy professionals, frequent travelers, and other residents of Beacon Hill, Back Bay, and the South End who might need a little help managing their day-to-day responsibilities can now turn to Moore Support for personalized assistance.

Rebecca Moore, a Back Bay resident, launched her one-woman concierge company in June, offering support services in those three Boston neighborhoods.

“Our mission is to deliver reliable, trustworthy, and detail-oriented service that gives clients peace of mind while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and confidentiality,” according to her company’s website.

The company’s hourly and monthly services include (but are not limited to) routine home checks; coordination and waiting for deliveries, service appointments, and home repairs; grocery shopping and household errands; package retrieval and mail collection; organization of homes and personal spaces; assistance preparing homes before or after travel; and general personal concierge services, tailored specifically to each client’s needs.

“Every interaction is handled with the highest standards of professionalism and confidentiality,” per the company’s website.

The impetus for the company’s creation, meanwhile, was a direct offshoot of Moore’s own personal quest to carve her own new career path.

A native of Concord, Moore, age 30, relocated to New York City in 2018, after earning an undergraduate degree from Colby College in Waterville, Maine. She initially worked at a couple of jobs within the legal industry, with the intention of becoming an attorney herself. Moore soon realized, however, she really had no interest in becoming a lawyer and instead shifted to roles on the marketing and business development teams. She then put those same skills to work at a New York private equity firm, where she worked through the pandemic.

In the summer of 2022, Moore resettled in the Back Bay, in part to be closer to her family. She most recently worked at a private equity firm – a position she held through the summer of 2025.

“Over the last few months, I was thinking about taking next steps and where I wanted my career to go,” Moore told this reporter. “I thought about my prior positions and how it got to the point where I didn’t feel like I had a purpose and wasn’t getting satisfaction in my job. I wanted to find something that gave me fulfillment in my life.”

Moore said she knew she didn’t want to return to working in an office, and she also knew that she wanted to work for herself.

“I wanted to find something that I personally enjoy, and that I’m interested in,” she said.

The idea for Moore Support was also inspired in part by her own personal experience helping out her parents with various tasks around their home. Helping them instilled in Moore just how great the demand is for someone who can help out with small tasks, like grocery shopping.

Moore Support is now offering its services to residents of Beacon Hill, Back Bay, and the South End and accepting new clients from those neighborhoods.

But only after Moore herself meets with potential new clients in person or virtually to establish an initial sense of trust with them.

“In a business like this, trust is going to be earned, not given,” said Moore.

For more on Moore Support, visit mooresupportteam.com, or email them at [email protected].