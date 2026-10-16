Park Street School holds Block Party community event

Over 300 students and their families, staff, faculty, and neighbors gathered on Chestnut Street for the Park Street School’s (PSS) Block Party on October 3. Families enjoyed Blue Ribbon BBQ for lunch, and fall treats from Wilson Farms, as well as an afternoon of arts and crafts, such as making jewelry and painting faux stained-glass leaves.

“It was a great day all around,” said Head of School Tracy Bradley. “There was so much joy – a perfect New England Day, our PSS knight, fun games such as gaga ball and four square, and engaging activities with Curious Creatures, bubbles, mini-golf, and face painting. It was a wonderful event to slow down, take a moment, and enjoy each other and this special community we have built together.”