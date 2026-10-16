Tom Kershaw to receive first-ever Entrepreneurship Award from Scouting America Greater Boston

Scouting America Greater Boston will present the first-ever Kershaw Award for Entrepreneurship to Tom Kershaw, owner of Boston’s historic Hampshire House and an Eagle Scout, during its annual STEM Innovation & Education Forum on October 22. The event will also feature Nobel Laureate Dr. Gary Ruvkun and leading Boston surgeon Dr. Carl Harper, both Distinguished Eagle Scouts, discussing the future of science, technology and innovation in medicine.

The inaugural Kershaw Award for Entrepreneurship recognizes a Scouting alumnus who combines entrepreneurial achievement with a strong commitment to community. Kershaw, whose Hampshire House has long been a fixture of Boston’s hospitality industry, will be the first recipient of the new annual award honoring business leadership, initiative and service.

The forum will take place at Hampshire House and bring together Scouts, Venturers, Explorers and adult participants for a firsthand look at how advances in science and technology are transforming health care and creating opportunities for the next generation.

Tom Kershaw (left) with then Massachusetts Senator Walter Timilty at the dedication of the Kershaw Atrium at New England Base Camp. Scouting America Greater Boston dedicated its new lobby to the legendary Eagle Scout.

Ruvkun of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harper of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center will lead a conversation about STEM innovation in health and medical technology. Both will also receive the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, a national Scouting honor recognizing Eagle Scout alumni for exceptional professional achievement and service.

For Scouting America Greater Boston, the event highlights the many ways the leadership, curiosity and perseverance developed through Scouting can translate into professional achievement and community impact — from scientific discovery and medical innovation to entrepreneurship.

“Young people can’t aspire to careers they can’t see,” said John Judge, Scout Executive/CEO of Scouting America Greater Boston. “Our goal is to put Scouts in a position to engage with people who are doing extraordinary things in science, technology and business and let them see where curiosity, hard work, leadership and perseverance can take them. Honoring Tom Kershaw alongside two Distinguished Eagle Scouts who have made remarkable contributions to medicine and science shows the many paths Scouting can open.”

The Kershaw Award expands the council’s recognition of Scouting alumni beyond STEM careers to include entrepreneurship and civic leadership. By honoring individuals who pair business success with community commitment, the annual award will celebrate alumni who carry Scouting’s values into the business and civic arenas.

Each year, Scouting America Greater Boston hosts its STEM Innovation & Education Forum, bringing together experts from leading technology, biotechnology, robotics and other STEM industries. The programs introduce Scouts, Venturers, Explorers and adults to emerging fields, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, biotechnology, robotics and medical technology, while connecting participants with professionals working at the forefront of innovation.

This year’s forum will focus on the rapidly evolving intersection of medicine, science and technology, exploring how innovation is helping researchers understand disease, develop treatments and transform patient care.

Harper, an orthopedic and hand surgeon at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, brings the perspective of a practicing physician working at the intersection of medical innovation and patient care.

Ruvkun was awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, alongside Victor Ambros, for discoveries concerning microRNA and its role in gene regulation. His research illustrates how fundamental scientific discoveries can reshape understanding of human biology and disease.

Both Ruvkun and Harper began their journeys as Eagle Scouts, underscoring the forum’s central message: the skills and values young people develop today can become the foundation for careers that shape tomorrow.

The October 22 event is part of Scouting America Greater Boston’s broader effort to connect young people with mentors, introduce them to STEM opportunities and help them envision careers in industries transforming the world. For more information, please visit www.ScoutingBoston.org or call 617-615-0004.