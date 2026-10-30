BCHA Community Corner 10-30-26

Halloween + Clean-up

As in years past, the Beacon Hill Civic Association is working with the City and local police to barricade many of the upper streets on Beacon Hill to provide a safe area for neighborhood families to trick or treat and enjoy the amazing decorations. Please note that we will flyer cars in the restricted areas well in advance with the details.

These are the streets that will be restricted with no vehicle movement from 4-9pm on Saturday, October 31st:

• All of Branch Street

• Chestnut – Walnut to Charles

• Mt. Vernon – Joy to Charles

• Pinckney – Joy to West Cedar

• West Cedar – Revere to Chestnut

• Myrtle – Joy to Revere

• Irving – Phillips to Myrtle

• South Russell Street – Cambridge to Myrtle

Call the office at 617-227-1922 if you have questions.

Also, we are planning a post-Halloween clean-up day on Sunday, November 1st with our Block Captains and any neighbors interested in helping out. We will be gathering at the Phillips Street Playground at 10am with coffee and treats!

Charles Street Beautification Initiative

The Beacon Hill Civic Association has partnered with Beacon Hill Property Management to keep Charles Street clean. They will be working every trash day after trash and recycling pick-up.

Please say hello when you see the BHPM team out there!

Mick Thompson, Director of Operations, (center) with his team on Charles Street.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events:

Halloween on the Hill – Saturday, October 31st

Neighborhood Clean-up – Sunday, November 1st, meet at Phillips Street Playground at 10am

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, November 6th, 8:30am with Nick Armata, Senior Preservation Planner at the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission

Elevated Elegance – Party in the Sky – Friday, November 13th, 7-10pm, UMass Club

Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 18th, 6pm, Hampshire House

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings or events.