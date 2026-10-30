Mass General history walking tour: two centuries in 45 minutes

Experience Mass General History: Two Centuries in 45 minutes on November 6, and December 4, from 12-12:45 p.m.

Tour the Ether Dome, the historic operating theater where surgical anesthesia was first successfully, publicly demonstrated in 1846, and other points of historical interest in the hospital’s main complex. If you have more time, follow us back to the hospital’s Russell Museum of Medical History and Innovation just down the block.

Registration is required. Tickets are limited to 16 people.

Please Note: Proceed through the hospital’s main entrance and continue straight. Tours meet near the small information desk by Coffee Central.

To register for the November 6th walking tour please go here: https://Novwalkingtour.eventbrite.com

To register for the December 4th walking tour please go here: https://Decwalkingtour.eventbrite.com

For more information about the museum and our upcoming events please visit russellmuseum.org.

Russell Museum Lecture: Deliberate Practice: What Musicians, Athletes And Others Can Teach Us About Expertise

The Paul S. Russell, MD Museum of Medical History and Innovation at Massachusetts General Hospital invites you to its next hybrid lecture “Deliberate Practice: What Musicians, Athletes and Others Can Teach Us About Expertise.” Keith Baker, MD, PhD, HMS Professor of Clinical Anesthesia, will present on Tuesday, November 10, from 6-7 PM in person at 2 North Grove Street or on Zoom.

Anesthesiologist and educator Keith Baker has spent decades compiling research about how health care professionals and others become experts. Whereas quantity of practice matters, so does quality, as Baker will explain, providing tips for clinicians–and the rest of us.

To register for this free event (either in person or virtually), go to https://mghmuseumpractice.eventbrite.com. A Zoom link will be sent to all attendees closer to the event through your Eventbrite registration.

You can watch our previous museum lectures going back more than a decade at https://www.russellmuseum.org/lecture-archives-1.

For more information about the museum and our upcoming events, please visit russellmuseum.org.