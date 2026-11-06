Establishment offering indoor lawn games proposed for the Pru

A new business proposed for the Prudential Center would offer indoor lawn games, along with food and drink, said company representatives on hand for the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) Licensing and Building Use Committee’s monthly meeting held virtually on Nov. 2.

Lawn Club, which opened its first and only other location three years ago in Manhattan, is poised to take over four contiguous storefronts at both the mall’s street and arcade levels, including the erstwhile Eddie V’s Prime Seafood restaurant space, as well as a former Santander Bank branch, said Tony Berger, co-founder of Lawn Club.

Patrons will enter at the mall’s arcade level, he said, while an employee entrance, along with an emergency and fire exits, as well as back-of-house features, will be located at the rear of the mall on Belvidere Street.

Lawn Club at the Pru has an expected capacity of around 700 patrons, said Berger, and the clientele is expected to comprise about 65 percent on corporate or business outings while the remaining 35 percent would be “a la carte,” or non-event-based, customers.

Patrons would rent individual 15-by-30-foot lawns by the hour to play cornhole; bocce; croquet; frisbee and golf games; and ‘lawn pong,’ among other available activities. (Curling will be offered in the wintertime, Berger noted.) Each lawn also comes equipped with its own TV, while some deluxe lawns will have their own private patios, where patrons can sit and lounge when not playing games themselves.

Besides a full selection of cocktails, and beer and wine, Lawn Club will offer burgers, wings, and other menu offerings designed to be held in one hand.

“The intention is you can eat and play games at the same time, if you want to,” said Berger, who described the menu as “really premium food” offered at affordable prices.

Patrons will have the option of dining and drinking at their individual lawns, or instead, inside the main bar, which will accommodate 75 to 80 patrons, added Berger.

The proposed hours of operation at the Pru are expected to closely mirror Lawn Club’s current New York hours, said Berger, typically closing at 10 or 11 p.m. during the week, and sometimes as late as midnight on Saturdays.

Attorney Dennis Quilty said the applicant is seeking a 2 a.m. closing time from the city to allow for occasional special events that might run into the later hours. The proposed establishment’s liquor license is coming from Gainsborough Hospitality, Inc., he said.

Like other business already operating in the Pru, Lawn Club intends to handle its trash and deliveries internally, said Quilty,.

In accordance with a request from Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office of Neighborhood Services, the applicant intends to schedule an abutters meeting, said Quilty.

Per a request from Elliott Laffer, a longstanding committee member and its former chair, Quilty agreed to notify residents of the directly adjacent Belvedere building of this yet-to-be-scheduled abutters meeting.

Conrad Armstrong, committee chair, told the applicant he would notify them of NABB’s position on its application with the city (i.e. to oppose or not oppose it) sometime later that week, or the following week.