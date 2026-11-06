Nichols House Museum offers November programming

The Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mount Vernon St., will offer ‘Honest, Neat & Capable: Staff Stories from 55 Mount Vernon Street’ on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m.

On this special museum tour, experience the Nichols House from the domestic staff’s point of view. The tour highlights the life and labor of employees who worked in the home and includes areas of the building not usually on view.

The museum will also offer ‘Those Crafty Nichols Sisters’ on Saturday, Nov. 14, Tours at 10 and 11 a.m., as well as at non.

Among the treasures in the Nichols House collection are items crafted by Rose and Margaret Nichols in the early 20th century. At a time when woodworking was an unusual profession for a woman, Margaret made and sold her own hand built furniture. Rose was a woodcarver and an embroiderer, her designs enlivening the Nichols family home. This special tour of the museum features the objects they created and is offered as part of Handwork 2026.

The museum will offer ‘Ring in the Season!’ on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The museum’s annual celebration of bellringing features members of Back Bay Ringers sharing the magic of handbell ringing. Stop by the museum to see, hear, and play handbells with them during this free, family-friendly event. In the museum shop, local mystery author Frances McNamara will be signing copies of her Nutshell Murder Mystery series, set on Beacon Hill in the 1920s. In her latest title, both Margaret (Nichols) Shurcliff and handbell ringing make an appearance. And the Nichols House will debut its new bellringing ornaments.

Also, the Nichols House is open for guided tours Wednesday through Sunday.

For more information, tour times, and tickets, visit nicholshousemuseum.org.

WECA to meet Nov. 12 in West End Neighborhood Center

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the West End Neighborhood Center on Thoreau Path.

The program will feature an historic look at the West End House surround to be installed on the Blossom Court side of the Neighborhood Center. Members will also receive an update on elections for 2027 WECA Officer and Board positions.

All West End residents are welcome to attend.

BHBA’s Hill Holiday Stroll set to return to Charles Street on Dec. 3

Come one, come all! to the Beacon Hill Business Association’s Holiday Stroll on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6-9 p.m. on Charles Street

The tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m. sharp, in front of Tatte Bakery & Café at the Charles Street Meeting House.

Beacon Hill Baptist Church meets every Sunday

Beacon Hill Baptist Church, which is affiliated with Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, meets Sundays at 11 a.m., at the Beacon House, 19 Myrtle St.

The people are the ministers, while Rev. David Draper serves as pastor.

Call 617-817-3594 or email [email protected] for more information.

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

For more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]), Sandy Connor([email protected]), or Julia Forbes- ([email protected]).