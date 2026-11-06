State works to return unclaimed funds to veterans

The Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division (UCP) and the Massachusetts Veterans Bonus Division have partnered to help veterans recover unclaimed property and funds owed to them. Launched in August, the collaborative effort has already resulted in 93 claims with an estimated value of over $45,000. To date, $12,000 has been returned to Veteran Bonus recipients in unclaimed funds

Both divisions operate under the leadership of State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. By working together, the departments are connecting veterans with funds that may otherwise have gone undiscovered, while helping ensure they receive the money they are entitled to.

“Veterans have given so much in service to our state and our country, and we want to make sure they receive every dollar they are owed,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “By bringing our divisions together, we are doing even more to help them recover funds they may not know they are owed.”

As part of the partnership, after the Veterans Bonus Division awards a wartime bonus to a veteran, the division coordinates with UCP to determine whether that recipient also has unclaimed property in Massachusetts. This proactive approach creates an additional opportunity to connect veterans with forgotten or unclaimed financial assets and help return money that rightfully belongs to them.

In addition to the cross collaboration between both departments, Unclaimed Property routinely reaches out to veterans, many of whom are no longer stationed in Massachusetts. Their last known addresses are military post offices or a local base address. In the past two years, over $298,000 has been returned to current or former military members. With a total of $2.5 million in cash and securities waiting to be reunited.

The divisions will continue working together to identify veterans who may have unclaimed property and facilitate the return of those funds, reinforcing the state’s commitment to supporting those who have served.