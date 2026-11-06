Developer proposes turning three attached South End buildings into housing

A proponent is proposing the redevelopment of three attached, underutilized commercial buildings on Wareham Street in the South End into a single six-story, approximately 38-unit, multi-family residential building.

Stack+Co, a Boston-based integrated architectural and development firm, filed a Small Project Review Application (SPRA) with the city’s Planning Department on Oct. 29 for the redevelopment project proposed for 65-69, 71-73, and 75-79 Wareham St.

The project also includes plans for a fully accessible, ground-floor artist live-work component comprising five affordable live-work units designed specifically to support artists; these units would be complemented by a multi-purpose gallery and cafe space with direct access to a rear courtyard. A below-grade parking garage will offer approximately 38 bike parking spaces and 16 vehicle parking spaces for residents. Nine curbside bike spaces for visitors would also be created on site.

The city’s public comment period for this project is open through Nov. 30, and comments can be submitted to Dylan Norris, project manager, via email at [email protected], or via the project page at: https://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/65-79-wareham-street?utm_source=Neighborhoods&utm_campaign=e3d5a30481-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2026_11_02_02_17.