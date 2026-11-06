Zoning reforms announced to make it easier to open and run a restaurant

Mayor Michelle Wu announced a series of reforms to make it easier and faster to open and operate a restaurant in Boston. The City is proposing zoning changes to eliminate unnecessary reviews, streamline the process for transferring restaurant ownership, and provide clearer guidance for business owners navigating City permits and licenses. Together, these reforms will help reduce costs, support entrepreneurs, and allow more businesses to open across neighborhoods.

“Boston is cutting through red tape so entrepreneurs can open their doors sooner, saving time and money, and building sustainable businesses,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “By simplifying the permitting process, eliminating duplicate steps, and making information clear and accessible, we are helping more entrepreneurs choose Boston as their homebase, create jobs and support our neighborhoods. We thank all our City teams who have listened to feedback from business owners across the City and worked to make these changes happen.”

The City is proposing multiple updates to the zoning code over the next several months. The first proposed change would update the City’s definition of a restaurant in order to better reflect how businesses operate today and remove unnecessary barriers to transferring ownership. Under current rules, takeout service is treated as a separate use, which can trigger additional zoning review even when a new owner takes over an existing restaurant or coffee shop without changing its operations. According to restaurant owners, these reviews can delay openings for months, leaving owners paying rent while their businesses remain closed. This update will be first considered by the BPDA Board and then petitioned for review by the Zoning Commission.

The proposed change would eliminate the need for additional zoning review triggered solely by takeout service, while maintaining Licensing Board oversight. The change is expected to reduce the time it takes new owners purchasing an existing restaurant to open from four months to less than two weeks, saving them tens of thousands of dollars before opening to the public. It would particularly benefit businesses like coffee shops, bakeries, and ice cream shops whose sole business is based on takeout.

“These are common sense reforms that will support our small businesses and inject life into our local economy,” said Chief of Planning Kairos Shen. “I look forward to working with our staff to advance these updates to our zoning code which will add to the vitality of our commercial districts, and continue some of the great rezoning work we’ve already completed around the city.”

In the coming months, the Planning Department will also begin a broader effort to modernize restaurant zoning in commercial and mixed-used districts citywide. Building on recent zoning changes in Mattapan Square, Roslindale Square, Downtown and East Boston over the last five years, the City will launch a process to modernize zoning, working to allow restaurants in more areas where they are already a common part of neighborhood commercial life. These changes would help from corner coffee shops to vibrant sit down eateries to open more quickly in these districts and support a more diverse small business community. The Licensing Board will continue to oversee restaurant licensing and operations in these areas.

“Streamlining licensing transactions helps entrepreneurs get their businesses up and running faster,” said Chair of the Boston Licensing Board Kathleen Joyce. “The City is committed to making the process more efficient and helping businesses to begin operating in a timely manner while maintaining appropriate oversight.”

“Anytime a municipality can make it easier for restaurants to open and operate is a good thing, and this move in Boston is a welcome change,” said Steve Clark, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. “This common sense change from the City will streamline the regulatory process and allow restaurant owners to focus more time on their business and serving their guests.”

“Opening Marabou Cafe in Mattapan has been a dream made possible by hard work and a community that believed in us,” said Paulette Innocent, co-owner of Marabou Cafe. “Mayor Wu and the City have shown up for us, listened to our ideas and helped us launch our business. These changes will make it easier for more entrepreneurs to open their doors and bring their dreams to life.”

The City is also updating its “How to Open a Restaurant” guide and “Start or Grow a Business” page webpage with clearer, step-by-step instructions for opening a restaurant or purchasing an existing one. The updated guidance will explain a new simplified process for obtaining a Common Victualler (CV) license, and Food Service Permit and Entertainment license when a restaurant is changing ownership only. Business owners will be able to navigate the permitting process all in one place, helping them to submit complete applications and avoid delays.

These changes build on various reforms the City has made over the past five years to reduce costs, simplify permitting and help small businesses open and grow, including:

Adopting digital Certificates of Occupancy: Replaced the in-person Certificate of Occupancy application process with a digital system that can automatically initiate applications after final inspections, eliminating a trip for City offices. To date, 67 applications have been initiated through this digital process.

Simplifying the Outdoor Dining Permit program: Allowed eligible restaurants with outdoor patios on their property to transition from annual temporary permits to permanent Use of Premises permits, eliminating the need to reapply with the Inspectional Service Department (ISD) each year. This allows eligible businesses to continue operating seasonal outdoor patios on private property while providing greater predictability and reducing administrative burden. So far, 69 businesses have made the switch, allowing these businesses to maintain their patio operations in perpetuity without having to pay the permit fee again. This year, the City announced an extension to the 2026 Outdoor Dining and Food Truck Season through November 15th, 2026.

Removing Certificate of Inspection annual renewals: Removed the annual Certificate of Inspection (CI) and reoccurring inspection requirement for certain establishments with a capacity of less than 50 and no alcohol service. More than 1,000 small businesses have benefited, saving time and tens of thousands of dollars in combined fees.

Speeding up sign permitting: Completed Boston’s first comprehensive update to sign zoning in more than 50 years, reducing permitting timelines from approximately. The changes lay out approved parameters for signage permitted by ISD, cutting sign permitting timelines from 150 days to 30 days or less.

Expanding access to liquor licenses: In September 2024, the Governor signed into law legislation that was advanced by Mayor Wu, the Boston state delegation and the City Council, creating 225 new liquor licenses over three years, the greatest expansion of licenses since Prohibition to advance opportunities for restaurants across Boston neighborhoods.

This work is part of a broader interdepartmental initiative to transform the City’s permitting process involving more than 30 team members from the Mayor’s Office, the Department of Innovation and Technology, Planning, and Law. More than 200 stakeholders across the City have participated in the initiative, which seeks to ensure a predictable, transparent, and efficient experience from residents’ and business owners’ first interaction with the City.