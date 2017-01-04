Aiyana Cruz, second grade student at the Kingsley Montesorri School, gives a clap at the Winter Concert.
Aiyana Cruz, second grade student at the Kingsley Montesorri School, gives a clap at the Winter Concert.
The West End Civic Association (WECA) held its annual holiday gathering on Thursday, Dec. 8. Members and their guests met in the West End Museum to enjoy good company, food and beverages. They heard from 2016 President Sean Michael Connolly, who presented an overview...
By Beth Treffeisen The Boston City Council voted down an order that would place a two percent tax on certain alcoholic beverages to fund prevention and treatment programs for substance abuse. Backed by City Councilors Frank Baker and Bill Linehan who have seen substance...
By Dan Murphy On Jan. 19, Mayor Martin J. Walsh delivered his second State of the City Address at Symphony Hall. On Feb. 4, the West End Branch of...
By Beth Treffeisen Underneath Boston’s streets are miles of pipelines delivering natural gas to residents and businesses, providing energy for heating, cooking, and electricity. But, due to aging infrastructure...
The upcoming long weekend marks the start of the New Year — 2017. The arrival of a new year marks a time for reflection, both as to the year...
Beacon Hill residents took advantage of the snow that fell on Saturday. The fun was short lived as the Boston Common snow melted by Sunday.
By Beth Treffeisen Those flimsy plastic bags that can be found stuck in the drain gutter, fluttering from a tree, and clogging pristine waterways such as the Charles River...
Old South Church 645 Boylston Street Christmas Eve 5:00p.m. Family Worship Join us as we sing carols and tell together the Christmas story. Children are invited to participate in...
By Dan Murphy A Beacon Hill tradition was born 92 years ago when Margaret Nichols Shurcliff first led a group of handbell-ringers on Christmas Eve, caroling and regaling neighbors...
By Karen Cord Taylor Karen is taking a break so she can manage the busy holiday season. Here is a column that attracted many comments. It is from 2016....
By Beth Treffeisen Outside carts that usually transport excited toddlers to the nearby Boston Common laid barren as the calm atmosphere overtook the inside of Spruce Street Nursery School...
With new marijuana legalization laws now in effect today in Massachusetts, Mayor Martin Walsh issued a primer for what is legal and what still is illegal in regards to...
By Beth Treffeisen Bridging together two coastal communities, Boston, Massachusetts and Newport, Oregon, are two mileage signs that mark each end of Route 20, the longest continuous road in...
By Beth Treffeisen The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission (BHAC) decided to continue the application for 45 Temple Street, that will transform the former institutional buildings into residential units, at...
Beacon Hill Beat From Boston Police Area A-1 Larceny – Purse 12/10/16 – A victim reported her purse was stolen from the back of a chair at a Beacon...
Reader seeks to raise awareness of MS My name is Alex Saunders, and I’m a Beacon Hill resident. This April, I’m going to be running the London Marathon with...
By Annissa Essaibi-George I want to start by thanking the Makers of this Order. Councilors Bill Linehan and Frank Baker have been passionate forces of advocacy and support for...
Although the holiday season for most of us will be filled with fun and joy, it is incumbent upon all of us who are fortunate to be doing well...
By a coincidence of the calendar, both Chanukah and Christmas arrive this weekend, and we wish to take this opportunity to wish all of our readers of the Jewish...
Mark R. Saewert longtime fixture of Charles Street 7-Eleven Mark R. Saewert of Weston passed away in his home on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Mr. Saewert’s customers at the...
State Rep. Jay Livingstone and Santa counted down for the Beacon Hill tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 8, on Charles Street. Hundreds of families gathered with neighbors and Santa...
Gas leak impersonator Chris Owens leads a team of Beacon Hillers who tagged trees injured by the methane gas