Elementary Winter Concert

January 4, 2017
By
Elementary Winter Concert

Aiyana Cruz, second grade student at the Kingsley Montesorri School, gives a clap at the Winter Concert.

Read more »

Celebrating the Holidays

January 4, 2017
By
Celebrating the Holidays

The West End Civic Association (WECA) held its annual holiday gathering on Thursday, Dec. 8. Members and their guests met in the West End Museum to enjoy good company, food and beverages. They heard from 2016 President Sean Michael Connolly, who presented an overview...

Read more »

Councilors Vote Down Alcohol Tax

January 4, 2017
By

By Beth Treffeisen The Boston City Council voted down an order that would place a two percent tax on certain alcoholic beverages to fund prevention and treatment programs for substance abuse. Backed by City Councilors Frank Baker and Bill Linehan who have seen substance...

Read more »

2016: The Year in Review

January 4, 2017
By

By Dan Murphy On Jan. 19, Mayor Martin J. Walsh delivered his second State of the City Address at Symphony Hall. On Feb. 4, the West End Branch of...

Read more »

Council Ordinance Works to Eliminate Gas Leaks in Boston

January 4, 2017
By

By Beth Treffeisen Underneath Boston’s streets are miles of pipelines delivering natural gas to residents and businesses, providing energy for heating, cooking, and electricity. But, due to aging infrastructure...

Read more »

Have A Happy, Healthy, and Safe New Year

January 4, 2017
By

The upcoming long weekend marks the start of the New Year — 2017. The arrival of a new year marks a time for reflection, both as to the year...

Read more »

A Winter Wonderland

December 23, 2016
By
A Winter Wonderland

Beacon Hill residents took advantage of the snow that fell on Saturday. The fun was short lived as the Boston Common snow melted by Sunday.

Read more »

Bag Ban on Hold

December 23, 2016
By

By Beth Treffeisen Those flimsy plastic bags that can be found stuck in the drain gutter, fluttering from a tree, and clogging pristine waterways such as the Charles River...

Read more »

Holiday Events to Attend Across Boston Listed

December 23, 2016
By

Old South Church 645 Boylston Street Christmas Eve 5:00p.m. Family Worship Join us as we sing carols and tell together the Christmas story. Children are invited to participate in...

Read more »

Ringing in A Christmas Eve Tradition

December 23, 2016
By

By Dan Murphy A Beacon Hill tradition was born 92 years ago when Margaret Nichols Shurcliff first led a group of handbell-ringers on Christmas Eve, caroling and regaling neighbors...

Read more »

Downtown View:My People

December 23, 2016
By

By Karen Cord Taylor Karen is taking a break so she can manage the busy holiday season. Here is a column that attracted many comments. It is from 2016....

Read more »

BHCA Community Corner

December 23, 2016
By

Annual Appeal Please consider the Beacon Hill Civic Association when you plan your end-of-the-year giving. Your support of the Annual Appeal provides vital funding for our ongoing operations, sustaining...

Read more »

Spruce Street Nursery School Celebrates 20 Years

December 23, 2016
By

By Beth Treffeisen Outside carts that usually transport excited toddlers to the nearby Boston Common laid barren as the calm atmosphere overtook the inside of Spruce Street Nursery School...

Read more »

City Issues the Do’s and Don’ts of New Marijuana Laws Now in Effect

December 23, 2016
By

With new marijuana legalization laws now in effect today in Massachusetts, Mayor Martin Walsh issued a primer for what is legal and what still is illegal in regards to...

Read more »

New Kenmore Square Sign Marks the Start to the Longest Continuous Road in the Country

December 23, 2016
By

By Beth Treffeisen Bridging together two coastal communities, Boston, Massachusetts and Newport, Oregon, are two mileage signs that mark each end of Route 20, the longest continuous road in...

Read more »

Suffolk University Building Upgrades Are Put on Hold

December 23, 2016
By

By Beth Treffeisen The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission (BHAC) decided to continue the application for 45 Temple Street, that will transform the former institutional buildings into residential units, at...

Read more »

Police Briefs 12-20-2016

December 23, 2016
By

Beacon Hill Beat From Boston Police Area A-1 Larceny – Purse 12/10/16 – A victim reported her purse was stolen from the back of a chair at a Beacon...

Read more »

Letter to the Editor

December 23, 2016
By

Reader seeks to raise awareness of MS My name is Alex Saunders, and I’m a Beacon Hill resident. This April, I’m going to be running the London Marathon with...

Read more »

Why I Voted “No” on the 2% Tax on the Sale of Alcohol in Boston

December 23, 2016
By

By Annissa Essaibi-George I want to start by thanking the Makers of this Order. Councilors Bill Linehan and Frank Baker have been passionate forces of advocacy and support for...

Read more »

Remember Those in Need

December 23, 2016
By

Although the holiday season for most of us will be filled with fun and joy, it is incumbent upon all of us who are fortunate to be doing well...

Read more »

Enjoy A Happy — and Safe — Holiday Weekend

December 23, 2016
By

By a coincidence of the calendar, both Chanukah and Christmas arrive this weekend, and we wish to take this opportunity to wish all of our readers of the Jewish...

Read more »

Obituaries 12-20-2016

December 23, 2016
By

Mark R. Saewert longtime fixture of Charles Street 7-Eleven Mark R. Saewert of Weston passed away in his home on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Mr. Saewert’s customers at the...

Read more »

Christmas Tree Lightning on Beacon Hill

December 16, 2016
By
Christmas Tree Lightning on Beacon Hill

State Rep. Jay Livingstone and Santa counted down for the Beacon Hill tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 8, on Charles Street. Hundreds of families gathered with neighbors and Santa...

Read more »

This Is Not Ghostbusters

December 16, 2016
By
This Is Not Ghostbusters

Gas leak impersonator Chris Owens leads a team of Beacon Hillers who tagged trees injured by the methane gas

Read more »

Full Print Edition