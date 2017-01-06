New Balance Renews its Sponsorship with DCR

Boston-based New Balance has renewed a sponsorship agreement with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to ensure area runners, joggers and walkers have clear and safe running paths along the Charles River during the 2016-2017 winter season.

The sponsorship enters its seventh year and is designed to allow those seeking to get into shape, train for spring races, or take a leisurely winter stroll the option of doing so along the iconic Charles River.

New Balance supports DCR’s commitment to outdoor recreation throughout the Greater Boston area, and this sponsorship provides funding for snow removal efforts along the 17-plus mile Charles River path system, spanning from the Museum of Science area in Cambridge to the Galen Street Bridge in Watertown. Following DCR’s normal priorities, the snow removal will take place within 24 hours of the completion of each storm. Because the route runs in close proximity to the river bank, there is limited salting and sanding that can be performed, so the DCR and New Balance urge runners to continue to use caution.

“New Balance is proud of this long-standing relationship with the DCR in our home city to help keep the Charles River paths clear for Bostonians throughout the winter,” said New Balance President and CEO Rob DeMartini. “Running is at the core of the New Balance brand and this partnership allows runners to train all winter long along the Charles River.”

New Balance will host six events along the running path on Saturday mornings, beginning in January and wrapping up in April, where the company will showcase new products, offer winter running tips, provide giveaways and fuel, and encourage outdoor enthusiasts. New Balance also will have inspirational banners along the river and sidewalk designed to keep runners and walkers motivated during cold winter months.

“The Department of Conservation and Recreation appreciates its great partnership with New Balance, and we are thankful for their continued support of DCR’s snow and ice removal efforts along the Charles River

Esplanade to ensure safe access for people of all abilities to benefit from,” said DCR Commissioner Leo Roy. “The Baker-Polito Administration continues to seek out, foster, and support public-private partnerships as a beneficial way to leverage important funds for the public to enjoy.”