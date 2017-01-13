Slight Drop Reported in Part One Crimes

By Dan Murphy

Area A-1 was on track to see a slight decrease in incidents of violent and property crime in 2016 from the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 2,471 Part One crimes were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown and downtown, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 11, 2016, as opposed to 2,501 during the same timeframe in 2015.

No homicides were reported in 2016, compared to one the previous year.

In contrast, rapes and attempted rapes nearly doubled as the number climbed to 27 from 15 in 2015.

Robberies and attempted robberies saw a minor uptick, with 175 incidents in 2016, compared to 174 the previous year.

The number of domestic aggravated assaults were down slightly, with 20 incidents reported in 2016 as opposed to 21 the previous year.

Non-domestic aggravated assaults were up approximately 7 percent as the number climbed to 245 from 229 in 2015.

Commercial burglaries dropped around 17 percent, with 62 incidents in 2016, compared to 75 the previous year, while residential burglaries were down nearly 28 percent as the number fell to 42 from 58 in 2015.

In contrast, other burglaries saw a 140-percent increase as the number of incidents climbed to 12 in 2016 from five the previous year.

Larcenies from motor vehicles were up around 17 percent, with 437 incidents, compared to 373 in 2015.

Other larcenies, meanwhile, dropped about 5 percent as the number fell to 1,367 from 1,444 the previous year.

Auto thefts saw an approximately 5-perecnt decrease, with 84 incidents in 2016, compared to 106 the previous year.

Citywide, Part One crime was down around 6 percent as the number of incidents fell to 18,494 from 19,744 the previous year.