The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum Mom’s Group gathered at Sarah Papajohn’s home on Jan. 31 for “Mom’s Night In.” Pictured top left to right: Jennifer Gifford, Brittany Seymour, Sandra Gilpatrick and Sarah Papajohn; bottom left to right: Lindsay Sullivan, Laura Chassaigne and Emily Synk; attended but not in photo: Jennifer Zipp and Erica Grey.