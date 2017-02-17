BHCA Community Corner

BHCA urges residents to attend today’s hearing

The BHCA believes it is important that all accessibility improvements to pedestrian intersection ramps comply with both the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and with the architectural guidelines of the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission that protect the character of the historic district. In response to the city’s construction of ramps that do not meet standards of the Architectural Commission for historic materials and design, the BHCA has brought litigation in Suffolk Superior Court to require the City to get Commission approval for an ADA-compliant design using more historically appropriate materials prior to proceeding with any further construction.

To demonstrate their collective resolve on this matter, Beacon Hill residents are encouraged to attend an important hearing regarding the lawsuit today, Tuesday, February 14, at 2 pm at the Suffolk County Courthouse, 3 Pemberton Square (the tall building immediately behind Center Plaza) on the 10th Floor, Room 1008, Civil Session G.

Correction: The ADA-compliant ramp at Restoration Hardware, Newbury Street pictured in last week’s Community Corner is made of historically appropriate materials. However, it was not designed by the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission.

Meet and Greet celebrates first anniversary

The Beacon Hill Civic Association celebrated the first anniversary of its popular Meet & Greet evenings at 75 Chestnut Street last Monday. This congenial networking event, which takes place around the restaurant’s bar on the first Monday of every month from 6-8 pm, is a good way to meet neighbors, make new friends and talk about the things that are important to residents. “We thank all of our friends at 75 Chestnut and Chef Markus Ripperger for always adding their special touch,” said Executive Director Patricia Tully.

Membership Chairman Maura Smith agreed that the Meet and Greet events had been very successful over the year. “Friendships have been forged, business cards exchanged, and a good time has been had by all,” she said. “These monthly gatherings of neighbors confirm how lucky we are to live on Beacon Hill.”

All are welcome to attend the next Meet and Greet from 6-8 p.m. on March 6 at 75 Chestnut.

BHCA seeks Board Candidates

The 2017 BHCA Nominating Committee is currently seeking individuals to serve on its board of directors. “The BHCA board welcomes neighbors who are interested in working to better the neighborhood and who have the time to attend monthly meetings,” said President Suzanne Besser. “We are looking for people who care about community building, civic engagement and historic preservation.”

Those interested in serving on the board or recommending a neighbor who would be a good candidate are encouraged to email Patricia Tully at patricia.tully@bhcivic.org or call 617-227-1922.

Oscar Night Cocktail Party

Get ready to roll out the red carpet as the Beacon Hill Civic Association and the Hampshire House host an Oscar Night Cocktail Party on Sunday, February 26. Party-goers will premiere Hollywood’s big night of awards in style from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Hampshire House and enjoy a true V.I.P. treatment with A-list drinks, hors d’oeuvres and the chance to enter prize drawings by playing a movie trivia game.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Beacon Hill Civic Association. For more information and reservations, click on www.bhcivic.org or call 617-275-6696.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers

working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard. Visit www.bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

Meetings this week

Thursday, February 16: Beacon Hill Architectural Commission Hearing. Boston City Hall, 4 p.m.

Friday, February 17: Membership & Events Committee Meeting, 74 Joy Street, 8 a.m.