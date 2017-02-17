BPL Offers Online Lottery to Wed in the Copley Square Courtyard

By Dan Murphy

The Boston Public Library is now offering an online lottery for six couples to exchange vows in its iconic Italianate courtyard at the Central Library in Copley Square on Sunday, June 11.

“Long a much sought-after wedding venue, this initiative offers everyone regardless of economic capacity a chance to have Boston Public Library be a part of their lives on this special occasion,” said David Leonard, president of the library, “and we hope to see many applicants with a strong Boston or Massachusetts connection apply.” Based on the 16th-century Roman Renaissance palace, the Palazzo della Cancelleria, the open-air courtyard is nestled deep inside the library and surrounded by an arcaded gallery. A square fountain-basin sits inside the central plaza and features Frederick William Macmonnies’ “Dancing Bacchante and Infant Faun” atop a granite plinth, with a circle of water jets.

Selected couples will be invited for a morning wedding ceremony in the courtyard while the building is closed to the public Their complimentary packages include a pre-ceremony light breakfast and beverages compliments of The Catered Affair, bouquets and boutonnieres provided by Artistic Blossoms, ceremony music performed by Anima of Music Management, and ceremony and mini-session photography provided by Angelina Rose Photography. The library and The Catered Affair will also provide commemorative takeaway gifts, and the ceremonies will be officiated by Thomas A. Welch. (Additional vendors will not be permitted).

“I extend my thanks to our sponsors whose efforts will enhance these ceremonies and provide lasting memories for the newlyweds,” Leonard said.

To participate in the contest, which runs through Sunday, March 12, registrants must be at least 18 years old by the time of entry, and only one entry per couple will be accepted. Each couple will be allowed a maximum of eight guests, and couples are responsible for coordinating their own marriage license for Welch to sign. Winning couples must also complete a wedding-ceremony agreement within 72 hours to claim their prizes.

The online lottery and additional information is available at www.bpl.org/ceremonygiveaway, and winning couples will be selected randomly and notified no later than Monday, March 13.