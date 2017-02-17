Police Briefs 02-14-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Burglary

02/02/17 – A victim reported unknown person(s) stole a purse, U.S. currency, a pair sunglasses and clothing from her Cordis Street apartment some time between 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 30 and 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 2. There was no sign of forced entry.

Vandalism

02/02/17 – A victim reports his Jeep Cherokee was vandalized at Beacon and Beaver streets some time between 6:52 and 7:20 a.m. The rear passenger’s side window was broken, and a roll of quarters and sunglasses were stolen from the vehicle.

Larceny from Building

02/03/17 – At about 8:19 a.m., a Chestnut Street resident reported a larceny from her residence. The victim stated unknown person(s) stole a diamond ring, wedding band and watch from her home, which were last seen on Jan. 9. There was no sign of forced entry to the building. Detectives are scheduled to follow up.