Overnight Closures on Storrow Drive Posted

MassDOT will implement overnight double lane closures on Storrow Drive westbound in the vicinity of the Longfellow Bridge through Friday, March 24. The closures will be implemented from 11:00 PM each night to 5:00 AM the following morning. The closures are necessary to safely perform work on the Longfellow Bridge above the roadway.

Traffic will be monitored and the closures will only be implemented if volumes allow. WSC will make every effort to minimize noise during the overnight work hours. The work will not require the use of heavy machinery.

Land Boulevard/Memorial Drive Lane Closures

MassDOT will close a single lane of Land Boulevard/Memorial Drive westbound on Saturday, March 18, and Saturday, March 25, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM each day. The lane closure is necessary to work on the foundation of the westbound sidewalk retaining wall. No detours are required for this work and the sidewalk will remain open to bicyclists and pedestrians.

For more information on the project, visit the website at www.mass.gov/massdot/longfellowbridge. View construction progress photos on MassDOT’s Longfellow Bridge Flickr Album. For questions or to report issues related to construction, please call the project hotline at 617-519-9892 or email longfellowbridge@state.ma.us.

MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. If demolition activities take place during nighttime hours, the contractor must stop the noisiest work, such as jackhammering, by 11:00 PM. The schedule for this major infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.